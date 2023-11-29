Name Eve Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Female Date of Birth Nov 10, 1978 Age 44 years Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Actor, Record producer, and Singer

Rapper, songwriter and actress Eve rose to stardom in 1999 with the release of her debut album "Let There Be Eve... Ruff Ryder." Thanks to her music, she became the third hip-hop artist to reach #1 on the Billboard chart. Her first three albums sold more than 13 million copies worldwide. Eve has also appeared in movies like "XXX," and "Barbershop." She also owns the fashion line "Fetish." As of 2023, her net worth is around $10 million.

The rapper's primary source of income is her music and acting career. Apart from that, she also rakes in money from endorsements. Eve has also made quite a fortune from her TV show, "Eve," which aired from 2003 to 2006.

Career

After auditioning for Dr. Dre, she signed with Aftermath Entertainment. While she was dropped from the label later, one of her songs made it to the "Bulworth" soundtrack, which released in 1998. This led to her signing with Interscope's Ruff Ryders label, releasing her first single, "What You'll Want." The song reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 and Hot Rap Songs charts. She went on to release many more albums such as "Eve-Olution," "Lip Lock," "Scorpion," and more.

Over the years, she has collaborated with many artists, including Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys. In the early 2000s, Eve made her movie debut with the film "XXX," making $277.4 million at the box office. She also appeared in "Barbershop," "The Cookout," "The Woodsman," and "Whip It." She was seen on various TV shows, including "Glee," "Third Watch," and "Single Ladies." In 2001, she was seen competing in "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," winning $32,000, which she donated to charity.

The actress owned a $1.77 million property in Hollywood Hills. However, in 2011, she sold it for $1.32 million.

Instagram 2.6 Million Followers Twitter 1.2 Million Followers

Eve was born on November 10, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her parents split up when she was only 10 years old. She attended Martin Luther King High School and later formed a rap duo EDGP, with a friend. The two performed at different clubs and talent shows. She also started working as a stripper until rapper Mase asked her to quit.

In 2014, the actress married British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. She is the stepmother to his four children: Lotus, Jagger, Mini, and Cash.

Rapper Eve | Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

