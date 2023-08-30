Name Gwen Stefani Net Worth $160 Million Salary $13 million a season For 'The Voice' Sources of Income Singing, Acting, and more Gender Female Date of Birth Oct 3, 1969 Age 53 years old Nationality United States of America Profession Singer. Fashion Designing, Record Producer, Singer-songwriter, Designer, Artist, Dancer, Musician, Visual Artist, TV Judge

The American pop star and fashion designer rose to fame in the '90s as the lead singer of the band "No Doubt". She went on to become one of the most successful solo artists in the US. She was interested in the world of entertainment right from an early age. Stefani started singing for the band in 1986 and the band's third album became a huge hit. The album went on to sell more than 16 million copies and Stafani became a household name in no time. Today, Gwen Stefani has a net worth of $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to Parade, she earns a whole lot during the course of a typical year. However, the number varies. She reportedly makes close to $16 million a year. A lot of this can be attributed to her time as the judge on the show, "The Voice". Stefani reportedly earns $13 million per season for her work as a coach on "The Voice".

While the exact amount is not known, it is estimated that she was able to rake in around $5.5 million for her Las Vegas Concert. It's important to note that she didn't get the entire amount, but she made huge profits.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in January 2020 | Getty Images | Kevin Winter

She also owns a clothing line named "L.A.M.B." which she launched in 2004, the line was later expanded in 2005 and also included the less expensive "Harajuku Lovers" range. She also launched perfumes, eyewear, and a limited edition cosmetic line in collaboration with the cosmetic brand Urban Decay in 2016. In March of 2022, she also launched her own makeup line called GXVE Beauty.

Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the guitarist and lead singer for the rock band Bush, owned a mansion in Beverly Hills which they had bought for $13.25 million. After the divorce, Stefani retained ownership of the property. Today she owns a ranch with her husband Blake Shelton in Oklahoma and the couple lives in a $13 million Encino home.

2023 $160 million 2022 $154 million 2021 $140 million 2020 $130 million 2019 $120 million

Instagram 16.9M Twitter 2.6 M Facebook 10 M

Gwen Renée Stefani was born in Fullerton, California in 1969. She rose to fame with the band and then released her own solo album called "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." In 2004, the song debuted at no.7 on the US Billboard 200 chart and then eventually made her extremely popular. Stefani made her acting debut with Martin Scorsese's "The Aviator." She married the popular guitarist and lead singer of the rock band "Bush" in 2002. They had their first child in 2006 and their second child in 2008. In 2015, Stefani filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. She soon began dating Blake Shelton who was her fellow judge on "The Voice". The two got married in 2021 at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.

She has been honored with multiple accolades during the course of her career. She is the recipient of The Academy of Country Music Awards, the ASCAP Pop Music Awards, the BMI Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Bravo A-List Awards, the BRIT Awards, the California Music Awards and more. She is a 3-time Grammy winner and has also bagged awards like the Hungarian Music Awards, IFPI Platinum Europe Award, and more.

Gwen Stefani at The 57th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2015 | Getty Images | Jason Merritt

Are Gwen Stefani and Madonna Related?

The two artists are second cousins. Gwen's father, Dennis Stefani, is the first cousin of Madonna's mother, Silvana Ciccone.

Where Can I Buy GXVE Beauty by Gwen Stefani?

The brand is available on Sephora.

