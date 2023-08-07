Quentin Tarantino has shaken the world with his distinctive style, innovative storytelling and unique approach to cinema. He rose to prominence with iconic works like "Pulp Fiction," "Kill Bill" and "Inglourious Basterds", which are celebrated for their boldness and cinematic references.

Early Life

Quentin Tarantino was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 27, 1963. His dad was already an actor and filmmaker before his birth. His parents split right after he was born. Even though his mom met Tarantino's dad in Los Angeles, she went back to Knoxville with her family after the divorce. Tarantino spent three years in Knoxville before his mom moved back to Los Angeles again.

What is Quentin Tarantino's net worth?

Quentin Tarantino is believed to have a net worth of $120 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. "From Dusk Till Dawn" proved to be Tarantino's big break. He wrote the screenplay of the 1996 film, which was made on a budget of $19 million and had box office earnings of $59.3 million. He also wrote "True Romance," which was released in 1993. There's some debate about this one because Tarantino said the script changed a lot and he disowned it. Still, "True Romance" gave him money for his first major film, "Reservoir Dogs", which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1992.

After "Reservoir Dogs," Tarantino became known in Hollywood. He was asked to direct big movies but he wanted to create his own. He said no to directing offers and wrote "Pulp Fiction" instead. It came out in 1994 and proved Tarantino could compete with top directors, making over $200 million.

Tarantino's following venture was the Kill Bill movies. These action-packed films took inspiration from different movie genres. "Kill Bill Vol. 1" came out in 2003 and "Kill Bill Vol. 2" followed in 2004. They were meant to be shown as one big movie but they were divided because they were quite long. Combined, the movies made nearly $335 million.

Tarantino took the next few years to get involved in a number of projects, ranging from television series to documentaries. His next major project was "Grindhouse" which he co-directed with Robert Rodriguez and others. Tarantino's segment was titled "Death Proof".

He returned to filmmaking with the 2009 release "Inglorious Basterds," which proved to be his highest-grossing film till them, with box office earnings of over $320 million worldwide. This record was broken in 2012 with the release of "Django Unchained", which grossed over $425 million. His 2019 film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" made almost $375 million.

Usually, Tarantino gets $20 million at the start for his work as a writer, director and producer on his movies. He also gets a good share of the money his movies make, which can add up to around $30 million to $40 million for some of his films.

The Hollywood Reporter disclosed on March 14, 2023, that the director has started on a script and is preparing to shoot what is anticipated to be his final movie. “It’s just time. It’s just time to go out,” Tarantino was quoted as saying in an interview. “I like the idea of going out on top."

The screenplay is titled "The Movie Critic" and sources from THR said: "Specifics about the plot are being kept under wraps but insiders describe the story as taking place in 1970s Los Angeles and focusing on a female protagonist."

