Name Jerry Ferrara Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Films, TV series, Acting Date of Birth November 25, 1979 Age 43 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Director & Producer, Screenwriter

Famous for his role in the HBO series "Entourage," and for working alongside Mark Wahlberg, Jerry Ferrara is a renowned actor and director with a net worth of $10 million. He bagged his first TV role in 2000 in "The King of Queens," and got his acting break with "Entourage" in 2004.

Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Connolly attend Washington Wizards Vs. New York Knicks game. Photo by James Devaney | GC Images

Ferrara derives his primary income from his involvement in films, acting roles in web series, and exploring his broadcasting skills through "Bad 4 Business with Jerry Ferrara." During the early seasons of "Entourage," Ferrara earned $15,000-$20,000 per episode, later escalating to $75,000. His compensation skyrocketed to an impressive $150,000 per episode, culminating in a substantial $2 million with the release of the "Entourage" film.

Beyond acting, Ferrara has showcased his communication skills on platforms like "The Ellen Show" and "The Rich Eisen Show." Moreover, he co-hosts a podcast, engaging in dynamic discussions with friends and celebrity guests across diverse topics.

Ferrara possesses luxurious real estate, boasting a beautiful house in Los Angeles and a mansion in Brooklyn. His collection of vehicles is equally impressive, featuring top-notch brands such as Mercedes Benz S-Class, Range Rover, Ford, Lamborghini, and more.

Instagram 750K Followers Twitter 275.2K Followers Facebook 187K Followers YouTube 576 Subscribers

Jeremy Piven, Adrien Granier, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Connolly, and Kevin Dillon are seen on the set of 'Entourage' | Photo by Bauer-Griffin | GC Images

Born in New York City and raised in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, Ferrara hails from an Italian heritage. After graduating from New Utrecht High School, he pursued theater studies in college, where a teacher ignited his passion for acting, setting him on the path to a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Ferrara has been open about his romantic relationships and personal interests. In 2008, the actor started a relationship with Jamie Lynn Sigler, whom he met on the set of "Entourage," where she portrayed his love interest. The couple broke up a year later.

Subsequently, Ferrara began dating Breanne Racano. The couple tied the knot in 2017. Ferrara and Racano frequently appear together at award shows, premieres, and after-parties. They welcomed their first son, Jacob, in 2019, and a second baby boy joined the family in 2021. Ferrara co-owns the California-based eatery, Fat Sal's deli.

- Teen Choice Awards 2006 (Nominee): TV - Choice Chemistry for "Entourage"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Entourage"

- Teen Choice Awards 2007 (Nominee): Choice TV: Sidekick for "Entourage"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Entourage"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Entourage"

- National Film and Television Awards, USA, 2017 (Nominee): Best Supporting Actor for "Power"

(L-R) Actors Jerry Ferrara, Adrian Grenier, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Dillon | Photo by Jason LaVeris | FilmMagic

Is Jerry Ferrara married?

Yes, Jerry Ferrara is married to actress Breanne Racano.

Which are some of the best movies of Jerry Ferrara?

"Entourage," "Last Vegas," "Think Like a Man Too," "Dating & New York," and "Brooklyn Rules" are some of Ferrara's best movies.

Does Jerry Ferrara have any children?

Yes, he has two sons.

