Name Mark Wahlberg Net Worth $400-$420 Million Salary $2 Million Annual Income $25 Million Sources Of Income Acting, promotions, brand endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth June 5, 1971 Age 52 Yrs Nationality American Profession American Actor

Also Read: Jeff Bridges Loved Art and Music, Then Acting Happened; Look At His Net Worth Now

The American actor, businessman, and former rapper has gained recognition for his transition from acting to business endeavors. According to various sources, he has a net worth of $400-$420 million as of 2023. The fifth member of the pop juggernaut, which was called New Kids on the Block, decided to launch a rap career. But after the short-lived rap career, he shifted focus to Hollywood and soon started a life as an actor and a producer. To date, he has grossed more than $6.5 billion at the global box office.

Wahlberg typically receives a $10 million salary for the movies and also accepts shares of the backend gross. He became more successful after he founded the entertainment company and became a producer. He also enjoys enormous success through his Wahlburgers burger franchise and fitness chain, F45 Fitness.

Also Read: As Kim Cattrall Returns in "Sex and the City" Sequel Despite Disputes, Let's Look at Her Net Worth

Salary

Wahlberg's annual salary is an estimated $25 million, according to CA Knowledge. The primary source of his income comes from his professional career, promotions and brand collaborations.

Also Read: Jane Fonda's Report Card Highlights Decades of Acting, Fitness Revolution and Vigorous Activism; What's Her Net Worth?

Brand endorsements

He has been seen promoting brands like Calvin Klein, AT&T and Vanity Fair. He also has stakes in the Barbados Trident cricket franchise.

His real estate portfolio includes a home in Beverly Hills for which he paid a cool $4.95 million. He listed his home in 2015 for a whopping $30 million. The house features 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and sits on an area of 9000 square feet. In April 2018, Wahlberg finally sold the home for a cool $12.4 million. He also had another estate in the gated Beverly Park community of Beverly Hills which he bought for $8.25 million. He listed this home in 2022, for $87.5 million and finally sold it for 79.5 million, a month later. The couple paid another $15.6 million for two lots located in an ultra-exclusive gated community called The Summit which is situated on the outskirts of Las Vegas.

2023 $400-$420 Million 2022 $390 Million 2021 $350 Million 2020 $320 Million 2019 $280 Million



Social media following

Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg was born on June 5, 1971, in Boston to US Army Veteran father, Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr., and bank clerk mother, Alma Elaine. Wahlberg is the youngest of nine siblings, including actor Robert and singer/actor Donnie. Wahlberg and model Rhea Durham started dating in 2001 before marrying in 2009. They have four children: Ella, 19, Michael, 17, Brendan, 14 and Grace, 13.

Wahlberg has been nominated for Golden Globe, Academy, and Emmy but he has unfortunately bagged none yet. He won the British Academy Television Awards for his work in the show "Entourage" in 2007. Wahlberg won the MTV movie and TV awards for his work in "Ted" in the year 2013 and he has also received the African-American Film Critics Association award for his work in the project, "The Fighter."

Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Is Mark Wahlberg "Marky Mark"?

Yes, his former stage name when he was a rapper was "Marky Mark."

Is Mark Wahlberg married?

Yes, Mark Wahlberg is married to the American model, Rhea Durham.

Does Mark Wahlberg own Wahlburgers?

Yes, the burger chain is owned by the Wahlberg family.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Sprinting Glory to a $90 Million Net Worth; The Lightning Run of Usain Bolt

A Look at John Cena's Journey From WWE to The DC Universe That Bolstered His $80 Million Net Worth