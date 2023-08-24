YouTuber PewDiePie's $90 Million Net Worth Proves the Power of Content; Here's How He Earned It
|Name
|PewDiePie
|Net Worth
|$90 Million
|Annual Income
|$18 Million +
|Gender
|Male
|DOB
|October 24, 1989
|Age
|33 Years
|Nationality
|Swedish
|Profession
|YouTuber, content creator
What is PewDiePie's Net Worth?
Also Read: Renée Zellweger's Multiple Talents Earned Her an Iconic Status; Here's a Look at Her Net Worth
PewDiePie's name has become synonymous with YouTube stardom and has earned him a staggering $90 million net worth as of 2023. This Swedish sensation has captured the hearts of millions across the globe with his entertaining content and has the highest number YouTube subscribers for an individual at more than 111 million. Born Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg on October 24, 1989, in Gothenburg, Sweden, PewDiePie's journey to fame and fortune has been nothing short of extraordinary.
What are PewDiePie's sources of income?
The influencer's wealth primarily flows from his YouTube advertising revenues at $12 million a year, thanks to his comedic approach to Let's Play videos and gaming content. Beyond YouTube, his merchandise sales, book sales, and lucrative brand endorsements collectively bring in around $2.5 million each month.
Also Read: Meet Rob Kardashian Jr: The Youngest of Reality TV's Reigning Clan, Who Has a $10 Million Net Worth
Salary
PewDiePie garners an annual income surpassing $18 million through his witty commentary and relatable content, which have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in his massive success.
Also Read: 'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Faced Challenges Despite an $8 Million Net Worth; Here's Her Journey
View this post on Instagram
Business and investments
The Swedish YouTuber's has also diversified beyond online entertainment with investments and business ventures totaling $15 million. His stock portfolio boasts an impressive $10 million, demonstrating his shrewd investment strategies.
Total assets
PewDiePie's empire consists of multiple real estate properties, including residences in Brighton and Hove, Sweden, and Japan. His ocean-side house in Brighton and Hove, England, serves as his current abode. Moreover, his collection of over 80 luxury watches underscores his penchant for refined tastes.
Growth in earnings by year (2017-2023)
|Year
|Networth
|2023
|$90 million
|2020
|$75 million
|2017
|$40 million
View this post on Instagram
Social Media Following
PewDiePie's social media dominance is undeniable:
|Social Media
|Followers
|21.6 Million
|4.9 Million
|9.2 Million
Personal Life and Awards
PewDiePie married fellow YouTuber Marzia Kjellberg in 2019, after a courtship that spanned years. His content occasionally stirs controversy, given his candid, satirical style. Despite claiming to be apolitical, he occasionally finds himself in disputes with YouTube over his behavior.
PewDiePie's impact in the digital space has been recognized with YouTube's Silver, Gold, and Diamond buttons as well as a customized Ruby button for hitting subscriber milestones. Furthermore, his collection of awards includes the Teen Choice Awards and the Golden Joystick Award.
FAQs
What is PewDiePie's primary source of income?
PewDiePie's primary income stems from YouTube advertising.
How many subscribers does PewDiePie have?
As of 2023, PewDiePie boasts an impressive 111+ million subscribers on YouTube.
What are PewDiePie's notable assets?
Beyond his net worth, PewDiePie owns lavish properties worldwide and possesses a collection of over 80 luxury watches.
What awards has PewDiePie received?
PewDiePie has earned several accolades, including YouTube's Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Custom Ruby buttons, as well as the Teen Choice Awards and the Golden Joystick Award.
More from MARKETREALIST
As ASAP Rocky Welcomes Second Child With Rihanna, a Look at His Past Struggle and Net Worth
From Performing With Brothers to Carving His Niche: Joe Jonas' Journey to a $50 Million Net Worth