What Is Singer-Songwriter Paul Anka's Net Worth?

Paul Anka is a talented Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor with a net worth of $80 million. Back in the 1950s, Anka became a global star with hit songs like "Diana," "Lonely Boy," and "Put Your Head on My Shoulder." Not just limited to performing, he composed the theme music for "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and wrote "She's a Lady." Anka's songs have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and music has garnered more than 150 million airplay.

Anka's performance of "Diana" became a massive success after its release in 1957, reaching number one on both the US and Canadian charts and becoming a top-selling single by a Canadian artist. In 1958, he released four top 20 hits, including "It's Time to Cry" and "(All of a Sudden) My Heart Sings."

His song, "Put Your Head on My Shoulder", was recorded in 1958 and released as a single in 1959. The song became very successful, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the CHUM Charts. Anka then became a popular teen idol, touring in the UK and Australia alongside Buddy Holly, for whom he wrote "It Doesn't Matter Anymore."

Later, the singer wrote the iconic theme for "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." In 1960, Anka penned "Teddy," for Connie Francis, and contributed English lyrics to Frank Sinatra's rendition of "My Way." During the time of the British Invasion, Anka shifted his focus to contemporary and big-band standards.

Hits, Duets, and Commercial Success

In the early '70s, Anka signed with Buddah Records and released two albums: "Paul Anka" and "Jubilation." He wrote "She's a Lady" for his self-titled album, but it didn't chart. However, Tom Jones later released a version that became a big hit. After a decade without any successful songs, Anka joined United Artists.

In 1974, the singer made a comeback with the number-one hit "(You're) Having My Baby," a duet with Odia Coates. Two more duets with Coates, "One Man Woman/One Woman Man" and "(I Believe) There's Nothing Stronger Than Our Love," reached the top 10. In 1975, his jingle for Kodak, "Times of Your Life," turned into a hit song, reaching number seven on the US pop chart.

Contemporary Rock

In 1998, Anka launched his album "A Body of Work." The album featured collaborations with artists like Patti LaBelle, Celine Dion, and Kenny G. In 2005, he introduced "Rock Swings," an album featuring big-band arrangements of contemporary rock songs. He later released "Songs of December" and "Duets."

Acting Career

After roles in films like "Let's Rock," "Verboten!," "Girls Town," "The Private Lives of Adam & Eve," and "Look in Any Window," Anka made his major film debut in 1962's "The Longest Day." He later appeared in the Perry Mason TV movie "The Case of the Maligned Mobster" and played a yacht broker in the comedy film "Captain Ron."

Anka had cameo roles in "The Simpsons" in 1995 and the crime comedy film "Mad Dog Time" in 1996. Additional credits include the 2001 film "3000 Miles to Graceland," the NBC series "Las Vegas," and a role on "Gilmore Girls," where he played a fictionalized version of himself.

Business Ventures

In 1978, Anka opened Jubilation, a restaurant and club considered one of the first modern-era nightclubs in Las Vegas. Then, in 2012, he co-founded the holographic tech startup, ARHT Media, currently serving as a member of ARHT Media's Board of Advisors.

Paul Anka performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration | Photo by Vivien Killilea | Getty Images

Anka was married to Anne de Zogheb from 1963 to 2001, and they have five daughters. In 2008, he married Swedish model Anna Åberg, but they divorced in 2010, with Anka gaining full custody of their son. In 2016, he got engaged to Lisa Pemberton.

Anka won the Juno Award for Composer of the Year in 1975 and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1980. After becoming an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2004, the singer was inducted into both Canada's Walk of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Who originally sang "Put Your Head on My Shoulder"?

"Put Your Head on My Shoulder" is a song written by Canadian-born singer-songwriter Paul Anka.

How many songs did Paul Anka write?

Anka has written over 900 songs so far.

How old is Paul Anka?

Paul Anka is 82 years old.

