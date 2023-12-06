Name Oren Peli Net Worth $24 Million Sources of Income Film making, Producing Gender Male Date of Birth January 21, 1970 Age 53 Years Nationality Israel Profession Film director, Programmer, Film producer

Oren Peli, the popular Israeli film director, screenwriter, and producer, is best known for his work in the "Paranormal Activity" franchise. Before joining the film industry, he served as a software developer. His first movie was made on a $15,000 budget and earned $193 million globally. As of 2023, he has a net worth of approximately $24 million.

Peli began working as a software programmer and was one of the developers behind Photon Paint, which is a bitmap graphics program for the Amiga. He is also credited for being the developer of the home console versions of Mortal Kombat 3.

After moving to his new house, he used to hear creaks and knocks at night, this led to him creating "Paranormal Activity." After the movie became a huge success, Peli started working with renowned directors like James Wan and Leigh Whannell to develop "Insidious."

Moreover, he wrote the 2012 horror film "Chernobyl Diaries", which was inspired by the infamous Chornobyl disaster. He also created the television series "The River," which is a story about a group of people on a mission to find a missing explorer. Peli also wrote and directed "Area 51." He continued captivating audiences with "Insidious: The Last Key" (2018) and "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" (2021).

The director owns a California-Montecito property that comprises a mansion, a pool, seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a casita, all nestled on a 9,890-square-foot property. Located in the guard-gated North Country Club Estates, it boasts mountain and golf course views. This residence features distinctive architectural elements like a Douglas fir beam ceiling.

Peli also owns a White Porsche valued between $50,000 and $92,000 and a Red Mazda MX 5 priced around $35,000 to $55,000.

Peli is happily married to his long-time girlfriend, Staci. The couple has three daughters and enjoys a luxurious life in the United States suburbs.

- Film Independent Spirit Awards: Nominated in 2010 for "Paranormal Activity"

- Screamfest: Nominated in 2007 for "Paranormal Activity"

- Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards for "Paranormal Activity"

- Bilbao Seriesland Festival: "The River"

Is "Paranormal Activity" based on a true story?

The horror film is inspired by Oren Peli's experiences in his house.

Who created "Paranormal Activity"?

The movie was made by Oren Peli, a prolific filmmaker.

What other profession was Oren Peli in?

Oren Peli was a software developer before venturing into films.

Where is Oren Peli from?

Oren Peli is from Israel.

