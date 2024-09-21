ECONOMY & WORK
Man stumbles upon stash of money in a sketchy bag but people urge him to leave it alone

The viewers warned him that it was 'paper route money' and 'they will find him'.
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Vyacheslav Dumchev

A TikTok creator got into trouble for trifling with something that he should have left alone. Adrian (@adrian_peru) stumbled upon a bag that had a diary full of cash. The TikToker made the mistake of taking the bag home and sharing the footage on TikTok. The viewers warned him about the bag and soon after he got into some major trouble.  

Screenshots from the videos | TikTok | @adrian_peru

Adrian shared a series of videos detailing the incident. In the first video, which amassed over 14 million views, Adrian shows how he found the weird plastic bag. He said that he found a dollar lying on the ground on his way home.

Upon inspecting the area, he came across a hole covered with a metal lid. As Adrian removed the lid, he found the bag which had a diary with cash and a wallet. Adrian picked it and ran home to take a closer look.

Screenshots from the videos | TikTok | @adrian_peru

At home, Adrian pulled out the diary and opened it up. The first page of the diary read "To Georgia" with a hand-drawn picture of an airplane. As the creator flipped the pages he found different dollar bills placed in plastic compartments. He found some notes and human hair along with the money. 

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @adrian_peru

Adrian showed the stuff to his family who thought it was too weird to keep the bag. Even viewers of Adrian's videos begged him to return the bag where he found it, warning him that he had just discovered "Paper Route Money".

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @heartgoblyn

As per the Urban Dictionary, a paper route is a place where drug dealers anonymously stash money or drugs for their customers or colleagues to pick up. This is done to avoid being caught and physically exchanging goods.

In an update, Adrian said that his family didn't like him taking the bag, so he took it back to the hole, after keeping it for just 30 minutes. However, the story didn't end there. 

Adrian explained that the next day, the police came to his house asking for the plastic bag. Adrian told the cops that he had put it back, but when they went back to the place, the bag was gone. The creator had to show the police the footage of him putting it back after which they left. However, the officials came back again and took Adrian's shoes for the investigation.  This wasn't the end of the story either!

@adrian_peru Here’s the update yall been wait for… #Crater #Underground #Paperwork #Hidden #PaperRoute #Rollerworld ♬ original sound - Adrian

 

Adrian shared that he found a piece of paper in his mailbox. The paper had a key and instructions to return some missing documents and $50 that Adrian took from the diary to a supposed locker. However, the creator had no idea about the missing document or the locker, so he just put the paper back along with the $50 that he accidentally took. 

@adrian_peru Last time Im going there ❌🕳️ #Update#Return #Rollerworld ♬ original sound - Adrian

 

In the last update, Adrian showed that the hole was now completely closed and covered, presumably by the police. 

@adrian_peru Answering your questions ✅ #Update #Crate #Safe #Secret #Money #Mystery #PaperRouteExplained #rollerworldmoney ♬ original sound - Adrian

 

The creator showed that the police's yellow tape could be seen around the area where the hole had been. Adrian shared that the police had returned his shoes and told him that he was in the clear. However, they didn't share any details about the hole and any case they probably found related to paper route money.

This article originally appeared on 7.28.23.

