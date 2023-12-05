What is Oscar De La Hoya's net worth?

Name Oscar De La Hoya Net Worth $200 million Gender Male Date of Birth February 4, 1973 Age 50 Years Nationality Professional Boxer, Businessperson, Author Profession United States of America

Oscar De La Hoya is a retired American professional boxer of Mexican heritage. He has a substantial net worth of $200 million. Post his illustrious boxing career, De La Hoya transitioned into a highly successful role as a boxing promoter and investor. Known for being one of the most pre-eminent boxers in history, he achieved 11 world titles spanning six weight classes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya)

Known as "The Golden Boy," De La Hoya had an exceptional amateur career. De La Hoya's matches garnered an impressive $700 million in pay-per-view earnings. In December 1992, he made his professional debut with a first-round knockout victory. His inaugural year in professional boxing was a triumph, culminating in winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight title (1994). De La Hoya continued his winning streak, securing the WBO lightweight title four months later by knocking out Jorge Paez. In 1995, he added the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior lightweight championship to his accolades by defeating John Molina.

In 1996, a turning point in his career occurred when he fought against the legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez and emerged victorious. The following year, he successfully defended his junior welterweight title and secured a victory against Olympic Gold Medalist Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whittaker, becoming the best pound-for-pound fighter globally. In 1999, De La Hoya faced Felix Trinidad in a highly anticipated bout and lost for the first time. Despite a setback, he returned to the ring two years later with a victory over Arturo Gatti, becoming the youngest boxer to win five world titles at the age of 28. In 2008, De La Hoya stepped into the ring one last time against rising star Manny Pacquiao, signaling the end of his career. He officially announced his retirement on April 14, 2009.

Oscar De La Hoya backstage before a press conference | Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy | Getty Images

Oscar De La Hoya's ventures

Beyond boxing, De La Hoya hosted a Spanish show on HBO, had a clothing line, and partnered with big gaming stars. His talents extended to music, earning a Grammy nod for his album "Oscar." In 2006, launched a children's book, "Super Oscar," and spilled his life story in the autobiography "American Son: My Story." Outside the spotlight, he became a familiar face at Golden Boy Promotions, a major boxing and MMA promotion firm in LA. He also founded Golden Boy Partners for urban Latino community projects.

Philanthropy

De La Hoya and his siblings opened the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center at the White Memorial Medical Center, named in honor of their mother. The family generously pitched in $350,000 to support the noble cause. De La Hoya also launched a charity focused on educating underprivileged youth. In 2008, he donated $3.5 million to the De La Hoya Animo Charter High School, committing to making a positive impact in society.

Oscar De La Hoya speaks during a press conference | Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy | Getty Images

Congratulations to my man @Benavidez300 and I must say booboo is a worrier and a hell of a champion. Boxing won tonight. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) November 26, 2023

In 2001, De La Hoya married Millie Corretjer, and they had three children together. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2016. The former boxing champion also has three more children from previous relationships. In 2022, De La Hoya made headlines when he purchased a residence in Henderson, Nevada, for $14.6 million.

Oscar De La Hoya | Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy | Getty Images

Is Oscar De La Hoya a Hall of Famer?

Yes. In 2008, he was inducted into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame.

How many children does Oscar de la Hoya have?

Oscar has six children from multiple relationships.

What is Oscar De La Hoya's net worth?

Oscar De La Hoya has a net worth of $200 million.

