Name Ömer Asik Net Worth $30 million Source of Income Basketball Career Date of Birth July 4, 1986 Age 37 Years Gender Male Profession Basketball Player Nationality Turkey

Ömer Asik is not only a prominent figure in Turkish basketball but has also made his name in the NBA. He has earned a net worth of $30 million. His career breakthrough came at the 2010 FIBA World Championship, where he played the starting center and secured the silver medal for Turkey. He is often affectionately referred to as "The Turkish Hammer."

Omer Asik #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans. Getty Images | Photo by Hannah Foslien

Asik's multifaceted career spans both Turkish and American basketball leagues. His primary source of income was his successful tenure in the NBA. Beginning his professional journey with Fenerbahce in Turkey, he quickly garnered attention.

Soon, he was selected as the 36th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. Upon entering the NBA, Asik's skills were immediately recognized, and he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. In 2010, he signed a two-year deal with the team.

In 2012, he inked a three-year, $25 million deal with the Houston Rockets, marking a turning point in his career. He became the starting center for the Rockets and led the league in rebounds during the 2012-2013 season.

Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Omer Asik #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans. Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gardner

In 2014, Asik became part of a three-team trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans, the Houston Rockets, and the Washington Wizards. In October, he made a stellar debut with the Pelicans, contributing significantly with 14 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 2 assists in a 101–84 victory against the Orlando Magic.

In a surprising turn of events in 2015, he re-signed with the Pelicans for a substantial five-year, $60 million contract, drawing mixed reviews from experts. Unfortunately, he faced injuries in the subsequent seasons.

His 2016-2017 season was limited to 31 games due to Crohn's disease. The illness sidelined him for eight months, during which he lost 30 pounds. In 2018, he made a comeback with the Chicago Bulls. However, he developed inflammatory arthritis due to which the NBA officially terminated his contract.

Blood drips from the neck of Omer Asik #3 of the Chicago Bulls. Photo by Gregory Shamus | Getty Images

Asik was born on July 4, 1986, in Bursa, Turkey. From a very young age, he was passionate about playing basketball. At the age of 19, he started his professional career.

- 2x Turkish Basketball League All-Star (2008, 2009)

- TBL Championship (2008)

- 2010 FIBA World Championships (2nd position)

Omer Asik #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans. Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Bachman

What is Ömer Asik's current net worth?

As of 2023, Ömer Asik's net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

Is Ömer Asik still playing professional basketball?

No, Ömer Asik retired from professional basketball in 2020.

How did Ömer Asik start his basketball career?

In 2005, Ömer Asik began his professional career with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

