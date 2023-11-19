Name Nora Roberts Net Worth $400 million Salary $20 Million Per Year Gender Female DOB Oct 10, 1950 Age 73 years Nationality American Profession Author

Also known by her pseudonym JD Roberts as much as her romance, mystery, and science fiction novels, American literary sensation Nora Roberts has amassed a hefty net worth of $400 million. After starting in the 70s, she had to deal with a lot of rejection before a breakthrough came in 1985 with "Playing the Odds." Roberts then went on to write for Bantam and Putnam and now practically owns the New York Times Bestseller List by being on it for 861 weeks, and holding on to the top position for 200 weeks.

Known for her relentless work ethic, Roberts dedicates eight hours a day, seven days a week to writing, and consistently pulls in $20-30 million annually.

Image Source: Author Nora Roberts attends Kentucky Derby /Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Royalties from sales of her novels remain the main source of income for Roberts, who was initially inspired to write during a blizzard in February 1979, as she was locked in with her kids. Following rejection from Harlequin, she found success with Silhouette in 1981. Writing 23 novels for Silhouette between 1982 and 1984, she skyrocketed to fame with "Playing the Odds" in 1985. Moving to Bantam in 1987 and later Putnam, Roberts diversified with original paperbacks and hardback editions. Catering to busy moms, she delved into the shorter category of romance and later adopted the pseudonym JD Robb for the romantic suspense genre.

The "In Death" series, featuring a New York detective and her husband, gained immense popularity among her novels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Roberts (@norarobertsauthor)

Nora Roberts loves to write and sticks to a strict routine, even on vacations, spending eight hours a day on her projects. She kicks off her books with a big plot moment and builds the story around it, going through several drafts to add more details and depth. Since she doesn't like flying, she does most of her research online.

In the romance genre, Roberts is a superstar who has snagged awards like the Golden Medallion and the RITA Award multiple times. Since 1999, all her novels have hit the "New York Times" bestseller list, with twenty-nine hitting number one. Some of her stories even made it to the Lifetime Movie Channel, and they've been published in almost 40 countries and multiple languages.

Image Source: Nora Roberts attends Third Annual QUILL AWARDS Honoring The Years Finest Books and Authors at Jazz at Lincoln Center/ Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Roberts married Ronald Aufdem-Brink after high school, despite objection from her parents, and they settled in Boonsboro, Maryland, had two sons, and got divorced in 1983. In 1985, she married Bruce Wilder, a carpenter whom she hired to build bookshelves. They run Turn the Page Books in Boonsboro together.

Beyond writing, Roberts is a philanthropist, and has founded the Nora Roberts Foundation to support literacy, arts, children, and humanitarian causes. She also co-founded the Romance Writers of America.

Image Source: Author Nora Roberts (L) and Bruce Wilder attend the 2014 Unbridled Eve Derby Gala during the 140th Kentucky Derby / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

How many novels have Nora Roberts sold?

It is believed that 500+ million copies of her books have been sold till date.

Who publishes Nora Roberts's books?

Penguin Random House currently publishes Nora's books.

