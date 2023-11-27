Name Nick Littlemore Net Worth $12 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $3 Million+ Source of Income Music DOB May 6, 1978 Age 45 years old Gender Male Profession Musician, record producer, songwriter Nationality Australian

Also Read: What Is 'The Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson’s Net Worth?

Frontman of electronic pair Pnau, former member of the band Teenager and a part of the electro-pop duo Empire of the Sun, Australian musician Nick Littlemore has earned an impressive net worth of $12 million. In addition to his work as a musician, Littlemore has established a reputation as a skilled record producer, collaborating with names such as Elton John, Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams, and more. He has even worked for Cirque de Soleil as a composer and has also made music for movies such as "The Duff" and "Sextape." Littlemore, who is also the younger brother of record producer Sam Littlemore, envisioned Pnau with Peter Mayes when he was still in school.

Nick Littlemore of Pnau performs on stage during the Big Day Out Festival at the Sydney Showground/ Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Littlemore's primary sources of income originate from his career in music, which includes collaborations, tours, and composing for movies. As the frontman of Pnau, he earns royalties from album sales, concerts, and music streaming, while his involvement in Empire of the Sun and Teenager, also contributes to his income. As a record producer, he receives income from making albums and tracks for other artists. Additionally, his work as a composer and musical director with Cirque de Soleil adds to his financial portfolio.

Also Read: Who Was John Gotti, the 'Teflon Don' and the Subject of Netflix's New 'Get Gotti' Documentary?

Nick Littlemore of the band Pnau performs on stage during Homebake 2008 in the Domain/ Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Also Read: What Is 'Sea of Love' Star Ellen Barkin's Net Worth?

In 2019, Nick Littlemore, along with Peter Mayes, ventured into the world of record production by launching the label Lab78. This business venture represents an additional income stream for Littlemore, where he can nurture and promote emerging talents in the music industry.

Year Earnings 2021 $7 Million 2022 $10 Million 2023 $12 Million

Littlemore married Gigi Rose Gray, an illustrator and fine artist, in 2014. In addition to his successful career, Littlemore has received several prestigious awards throughout his musical journey.

Notably, he and his collaborator Imogen Grist were nominated for Best Video at the ARIA Music Awards in 2020 for their work on Pnau featuring Vlossom's "Lucky."

Nick Littlemore attends the Benefit For onePULSE Foundation/ GettyImages/ Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

What is Nick Littlemore's primary music project?

Nick Littlemore is best known as the frontman of Pnau, a prominent electronic duo.

How did Nick Littlemore get involved with Cirque de Soleil?

Nick Littlemore worked as a composer and musical director for Cirque de Soleil on their touring arena show, Zarkana, which debuted in 2011.

What is the net worth of Nick Littlemore?

Nick Littlemore's net worth is an impressive $12 million, thanks to his successful music career and various ventures in the industry.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Baseball Legend Jermaine Dye’s Net Worth?

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith is Also Known for His Collaborations; Here's His Net Worth