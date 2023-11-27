From Rock Band to Electronic Duo: Musician and Producer Nick Littlemore's Evolution and Net Worth
|Name
|Nick Littlemore
|Net Worth
|$12 Million
|Salary
|$1 Million
|Annual Income
|$3 Million+
|Source of Income
|Music
|DOB
|May 6, 1978
|Age
|45 years old
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Musician, record producer, songwriter
|Nationality
|Australian
What is Nick Littlemore's net worth?
Frontman of electronic pair Pnau, former member of the band Teenager and a part of the electro-pop duo Empire of the Sun, Australian musician Nick Littlemore has earned an impressive net worth of $12 million. In addition to his work as a musician, Littlemore has established a reputation as a skilled record producer, collaborating with names such as Elton John, Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams, and more. He has even worked for Cirque de Soleil as a composer and has also made music for movies such as "The Duff" and "Sextape." Littlemore, who is also the younger brother of record producer Sam Littlemore, envisioned Pnau with Peter Mayes when he was still in school.
What are Nick Littlemore's sources of income?
Littlemore's primary sources of income originate from his career in music, which includes collaborations, tours, and composing for movies. As the frontman of Pnau, he earns royalties from album sales, concerts, and music streaming, while his involvement in Empire of the Sun and Teenager, also contributes to his income. As a record producer, he receives income from making albums and tracks for other artists. Additionally, his work as a composer and musical director with Cirque de Soleil adds to his financial portfolio.
Business ventures
In 2019, Nick Littlemore, along with Peter Mayes, ventured into the world of record production by launching the label Lab78. This business venture represents an additional income stream for Littlemore, where he can nurture and promote emerging talents in the music industry.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$7 Million
|2022
|$10 Million
|2023
|$12 Million
Personal life
Littlemore married Gigi Rose Gray, an illustrator and fine artist, in 2014. In addition to his successful career, Littlemore has received several prestigious awards throughout his musical journey.
Awards and recognition
Notably, he and his collaborator Imogen Grist were nominated for Best Video at the ARIA Music Awards in 2020 for their work on Pnau featuring Vlossom's "Lucky."
FAQs
What is Nick Littlemore's primary music project?
Nick Littlemore is best known as the frontman of Pnau, a prominent electronic duo.
How did Nick Littlemore get involved with Cirque de Soleil?
Nick Littlemore worked as a composer and musical director for Cirque de Soleil on their touring arena show, Zarkana, which debuted in 2011.
What is the net worth of Nick Littlemore?
Nick Littlemore's net worth is an impressive $12 million, thanks to his successful music career and various ventures in the industry.
