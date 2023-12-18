What is Nicholas Turturro's net worth?

Name Nicholas Turturro Net Worth $5 million Gender Male Date of Birth January 29, 1962 Age 61 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Film Director, Screenwriter

Nicholas Turturro, an American actor with a net worth of $5 million, is most recognized for his contributions to television series like "Blue Bloods" and "NYPD Blue." He has also established a significant presence in the film industry by collaborating with director Spike Lee on projects such as "Do the Right Thing" and "The BlacKkKlansman".

Nicholas started his acting career with a role in Spike Lee's film "Do the Right Thing," where he initially secured a voice role and a small background part. He later starred in the director's subsequent project, "Mo' Better Blues." In this film, Nicholas and his brother John portrayed Jewish siblings who owned a club. This partnership between the Turturro brothers extended to other films like "Jungle Fever" and "Malcolm X." During this period, Nicholas also appeared in movies such as "Men of Respect" and "Mac."

In the mid-1990s, Turturro's career continued to flourish, with roles in movies like "Federal Hill," "The Search for One-Eye Jimmy," "Falling from the Sky: Flight 174," "Shadow Conspiracy," and "Excess Baggage." In 1993, he started working in television, landing the role of Detective James Martinez in "NYPD Blue." Before this breakthrough, Nicholas primarily made guest appearances in TV series such as "L.A. Law," "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," and "Law & Order."

During his time on "NYPD Blue," Nicholas also made appearances in shows like "The Drew Carey Show" and voiced a character in "Hercules." After 2000, his film career was boosted with roles in "The Shipment" (2001) and subsequent appearances in films like "The Longest Yard," "World Trade Center," and "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry." He continued to make guest appearances in TV series like "The King of Queens" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." In 2011, Nicholas appeared in the film "Zookeeper," which, despite negative reviews, found moderate success at the box office.

Nicholas was born on January 29, 1962, in Queens, New York. His father was an Italian immigrant from Giovinazzo, Italy, and a Navy serviceman who participated in D-Day. His mother was an amateur Jazz singer and worked at the Navy Yard during World War II. After attending various Catholic schools, Nicholas joined the theatre program at Adelphi University but left after two years due to dissatisfaction with the productions. He married Jami Biunno, with whom he has a daughter named Erica. After their divorce in 1995, he married Lissa Espinosa, a flight attendant, on August 3, 1996. The couple has two children.

- Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "NYPD Blue" (1994,1997)

- Film Independent Spirit Awards nomination for Best Supporting Male for "Federal Hill" (1995)

- Multiple Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "NYPD Blue" (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000)

- NCLR Bravo Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for "NYPD Blue" (1996)

- Fangoria Chainsaw Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor in "The Hillside Strangler" (2005)

- CinEuphoria Award nomination for Best Ensemble in "BlacKkKlansman" (2019)

What happened to Nicholas Turturro on NYPD Blue?

John Turturro, a two-time Emmy nominee for his role as Detective James Martinez on "NYPD Blue," dedicated seven seasons to the revered cop show before departing in 2000 to explore new projects.

Are Nicholas Turturro and John Turturro brothers?

Nicholas is the younger brother of John Turturro and the cousin of Aida Turturro.

What is Nicholas Turturro's net worth?

Nicholas Turturro has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

