Name Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior Net Worth $220 Million Salary $2 Million Annual Income $16 Million Sources Of Income Football, Brand Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth February 5, 1992 Age 31 Years Nationality Brazilian Profession Football Player

Also Read: Drug Kingpin El Chapo Who Created a $12.6 Billion Empire, Now Complains of Discrimination in Jail

Neymar is one of the most celebrated players in the world. The Brazilian football star has a net worth of $250 million. He has played for several clubs over the years including, Santos, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. Now he is moving from PSG to AL Hilal of the Saudi Pro League. AL Hilal has agreed to a $98 million transfer fee with PSG on Monday. "I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali,” Neymar said in a video by Al Hilal.

Neymar signed for PSG from Barcelona in August 2017 for a stunning €222 million or $263 million. He is earning close to €37m annually from his PSG basic wage alone.

Also Read: How Ashton Kutcher, One of TV’s Highest-Paid Actors, Built a Successful Entrepreneurial Career and $280 M Net Worth

Salary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي الهلال السعودي (@alhilal)

Also Read: As Jeremy Clarkson Posts a Winning Tweet on A-Levels Results Day, Here’s a Look at His Winsome Net Worth

Neymar's salary, sponsorship, and endorsements add up to a staggering figure. As per Forbes, his earnings for 2020 were around $96 million. This made him the third highest-paid footballer after Messi ($126 million) and Ronaldo ($117 million).

Neymar's Brand Endorsements

Neymar has signed with many brands including, Puma, Red Bull, Turma da Mônica, REPLAY Jeans, Fan the Flame Comics, GaGà Milano, Diesel Fragrances, Qatar Airways, Qatar National Bank (QNB), DAZN, Triller, PokerStars, Superdry and more...The list is truly exhausting. According to The Sun, Neymar is the world's most branded footballer with over 35 endorsements.

Getty Images | Alex Grimm

In 2016, Neymar's bought his first home for $5.2 million -- a 7,879-square-foot mansion in the Castelldefels neighborhood, where Messi also lived. The house sat beside a 10,764-square-foot garden and a swimming pool and was situated on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The home, which also boasts a gym and two lavish living rooms previously belonged to legendary player Ronaldinho. He also owns a house in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, which he bought for a cool $8.5 million. In 2021, Neymar bought a 7-bedroom house in São Paulo for a stunning $3 million.

2023 $250 Million 2022 $200 Million 2021 $200 Million 2020 $185 Million 2019 $185 Million 2018 $95 Million

Instagram 212 Million Twitter 62.6 Million Facebook 91 Million

Neymar da Silva Santos, Jr. was born on February 5, 1992 in Mogi Das Cruzes, Brazil. He began playing as a boy in São Vicente. His father, who was his first coach, was also a professional football player. Neymar is known for his confidence on the field and his excellent body control. He joined Barcelona in 2013 and became instrumental in the club's success from 2013 to 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

The last decade in football has been dominated by none other than Messi and Ronaldo and if there's one guy who gives these two individuals competition is none other than Neymar Junior. The man has won a number of trophies over the years, he bagged La Liga twice, once in 205 and again in 2016. Neymar also picked up the Champions League Trophy in 2014/15 and also the club world cup in 2015.

Getty Images | Alex Grimm

Does Neymar Have a Kid?

Yes, he is a son named Davi Lucca, who was born in 2011. The player become a father when he was just 19 years old.

Has Neymar Won a World Cup?

He is yet to bag a world cup despite being the powerhouse of his national team.

Will Neymar Leave PSG?

Yes, he is making his move from Paris Sant-German to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League.

More from MARKETREALIST

Action Star Steven Seagal’s Fortune Has Declined over the Years | Here’s What He’s Worth Now

'Friends' Star Jennifer Aniston Is Super Rich; But Did You Know She Is Worth $320 Million?