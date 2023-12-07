Name Nathan Fillion Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice acting Date of Birth March 27, 1971 Age 52 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Voice Actor Nationality Canada, United States of America

Nathan Fillion, the Canadian actor renowned for his roles in "Castle," "Firefly," and "The Rookie," has amassed a net worth of $20 million. He is popularly known for playing the role of Captain Malcolm Reynolds in "Firefly" and Richard Castle in "Castle." Since 2018, he has worked as an actor and executive producer on "The Rookie."

Jeri Ryan and Nathan Fillion are seen on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. Getty Images | Photo by JOCE

Fillion's primary source of income is his acting career. After working in various theater, television, and film projects, including performances with Rapid Fire Theatre and the soap opera, "Die-Nasty," he relocated to New York City in 1994. There, he earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his role as Joey Buchanan in "One Life to Live."

Later, he appeared in "Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place," and soon joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan." His breakthrough came in 2002 as Captain Malcolm Reynolds in the acclaimed series "Firefly."

Films like "Slither" (2006), "Waitress" (2007), and "White Noise 2: The Light," raked in significant income. In 2003. appeared in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," voiced characters in "King of the Hill" and "Justice League Unlimited."

From 2009 to 2016, Fillion starred as Richard Castle in the ABC series "Castle." Two years later, he took on the lead role of John Nolan in the ABC series "The Rookie." Later, he appeared in "The Suicide Squad," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and was cast as Green Lantern in "Gunn's DCU."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion)

Fillion was born on March 27, 1971, in Edmonton, Alberta. Growing up in Edmonton's Mill Woods neighborhood, he completed his education at Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Concordia University College of Alberta, and the University of Alberta.

He has been in several long-term relationships in the past. After eight months of dating, he proposed to "General Hospital" co-star Vanessa Marcil in 1995. However, the couple separated just over six months later.

In 2013, he began a relationship with American actress Mikaela Hoover. Despite a whirlwind romance and a marriage proposal, they parted ways one year later.

- SFX Awards (2005): Best Actor Award for "Serenity"

- Newport Beach Film Festival (2007): Feature Film Award for Acting for "Waitress"

- People's Choice Awards (2012): Favorite TV Drama Actor for "Castle"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards (2013): Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for "Justice League: Doom"

- People's Choice Awards (2013): Favorite TV Drama Actor for "Castle"

- TV Guide Awards (2014): Favorite Actor for "Castle"

Nathan Fillion attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

What is Nathan Fillion's most notable role?

Nathan Fillion is widely recognized for his role as Richard Castle in the ABC series "Castle."

How did Nathan Fillion start his acting career?

Fillion made his TV debut in the 1993 Canadian television film "Ordeal in the Arctic."

Is Nathan Fillion involved in any charitable activities?

Yes. In 2007, he co-founded the non-profit organization Kids Need to Read.

