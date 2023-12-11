Name Nathan Fillion Net Worth $20 million Gender Male Date of Birth March 27, 1971 Age 52 Years Nationality Canada Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Canadian actor and producer Nathan Fillion has a net worth of $20 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Additionally, he is well-known for portraying Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds in Fox's "Firefly" from 2002 to 2003 and John Nolan in ABC's "The Rookie" since 2018. Fillion reprised the role of Mal Reynolds in the 2005 film "Serenity" and has over 90 acting credits, including roles in "Slither" (2006), "Waitress" (2007), and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" (2013).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Fillion (@nathanfillion)

Nathan Fillion's TV career

Fillion started his TV journey in the 1993 Canadian television film, "Ordeal in the Arctic." A year later, he moved to New York City, appearing in the film, "Strange and Rich" and landing the role of Joey Riley Buchanan on the soap opera, "One Life to Live." He left the series in 1997 but made a guest appearance in two episodes in 2007. Nathan then moved to Los Angeles and was cast as Johnny Donnelly on ABC's "Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place" (later known as "Two Guys and a Girl") in 1998, appearing in 60 episodes.

Around that time, he played Pvt. James Frederick "Minnesota" Ryan in "Saving Private Ryan" (1998) and guest-starred on "The Outer Limits" (1999) and "Pasadena" (2002). In 2002, Fillion began playing Captain Malcolm Reynolds on the Joss Whedon series "Firefly," a role he considers his "favorite job ever." He later reunited with Whedon for the last five episodes of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in 2003 and showcased his singing talent in 2008's "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog," which gained immense popularity.

Nathan Fillion visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios | Photo by Jason Mendez | Getty Images

In 2003, Fillion guest-starred on six episodes of NBC's "Miss Match," followed by appearances on "Lost" (2006) and a lead role on the Fox series "Drive" (2007). Fillion received award nominations for his role in "Serenity" (2005) and went on to appear in the 2006 horror film "Slither." He continued his venture into horror with "White Noise 2: The Light" in 2007 and co-starred with Keri Russell in "Waitress," later adapted into a Broadway musical.

From 2007 to 2008, he played Dr. Adam Mayfair on 12 episodes of ABC's "Desperate Housewives." He gained significant recognition for his role, earning $100,000 per episode. Fillion's major stint came from 2009 to 2016 when he starred as mystery writer Richard Castle on "Castle." The show's success led to various spin-offs, including a video game, books, and graphic novels based on the fictional author's characters.

Nathan Fillion's film & web series career

In 2011, Fillion voiced Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the animated film "Green Lantern: Emerald Knights" and reprised the role in subsequent productions. He played the Greek god Hermes in "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" in 2013 and had a cameo as the voice of Monstrous Inmate in the blockbuster Marvel movie "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014. Nathan also made guest appearances on various shows and took on roles in "Modern Family," "Santa Clarita Diet," and "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

In 2018, he started starring as John Nolan on the police procedural "The Rookie," and in 2019, he was cast as Floyd Belkin/T.D.K. in "The Suicide Squad." Beyond film and TV, Fillion has appeared in web series like "James Gunn's PG Porn," "The Guild," "Husbands," and "Neil's Puppet Dreams." He lent his voice to the "World War Z" audiobook in 2013 and narrated the audiobook "The Salvage Crew" in 2020. He has also lent his voice to various video games such as "Jade Empire" (2005), "Halo 3" (2007), "Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff" (2014), and "Destiny" (2014).

Nathan Fillion attends the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at Regency Village Theatre | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

Nathan Fillion is private about his personal life and seldom opens up about his relationships. Fillion, who has never married, has had past relationships with actresses Vanessa Marcil and Mikaela Hoover and has gone through two failed engagements, per Hello! Magazine. "I'm comfortable only when there's a mutual attraction. That's what anyone wants," he revealed about his romantic interactions.

Fillion, who became an American citizen in 1997, has diverse interests, including being a comic book collector and a video game enthusiast. In 2007, Nathan Fillion and author PJ Haarsma co-founded Kids Need to Read, a non-profit organization committed to supplying underfunded libraries with books. The initial funds were raised through online auctions featuring autographed memorabilia from "Firefly" and "Serenity." Beyond this, Fillion actively supports Charity: Water and has successfully raised over $600,000 for the organization.

Nathan Fillion attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images

- In 2003, Nathan Fillion received the Cinescape Genre Face of the Future Award for "Firefly" from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films.

- He secured four People's Choice Awards for "Castle." He was also honored as Favorite TV Drama Actor in 2012 and 2013, and Favorite Crime Drama TV Actor in 2015 and 2016.

- Nathan Fillion has received nominations from various award ceremonies, including Daytime Emmy Awards ("One Life to Live"), Empire Awards ("Serenity"), "Fangoria" Chainsaw Awards ("Slither"), Fright Meter Awards ("White Noise 2: The Light"), Golden Schmoes Awards ("Serenity"), NAVGTR Awards ("Halo 3: ODST" and "Destiny 2"), Online Film Critics Society Awards ("Serenity"), Satellite Awards ("Castle"), Soap Opera Digest Awards ("One Life to Live"), Teen Choice Awards ("Castle"), and The Streamy Awards ("Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" and "PG Porn").

Is Nathan Fillion married?

Fillion has been engaged twice but never married.

Why is Nathan Fillion so popular?

The star has built up a huge fanbase, particularly for his role as John Nolan in the ABC police series, "The Rookie."

What are some of Nathan Fillion's interests beyond films?

Fillion has diverse interests, including being a comic book collector and a video game enthusiast.