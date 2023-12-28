Name Najwa Karam Net Worth $55 Million Sources of Income Music, Acting Date of Birth February 26, 1966 Age 57 years Gender Female Profession Singer, actor, teacher, writer, record producer Nationality Lebanese

Najwa Karam is a Lebanese multi-platinum singer, producer, fashion icon, TV personality, and songwriter often referred to as 'The Sun of Song,' who has also earned a net worth of $55 Million. Since the release of her debut album "Ya Habayeb," she has recorded many successful albums like "Naghmet Hob" and "Oyoun Qalbi," and is one of the best-selling Arabic language singers globally.

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam performs at the southern amphitheater during the Jerash Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Salah Malkawi

Karam's primary source of income comes from the sales of her albums. With an impressive discography spanning several decades, including chart-topping releases like "Naghmet Hob," "Oyoun Qalbi," and "Menni Elak," she has sold millions of records worldwide. Her appearances in reality television also contributes significantly to her wealth.

Karam's first studio album, "Ya Habayeb," was released in 1989. Her 1994 album, "Naghmet Hob," earned Karam the Lebanese Broadcasting Association Award for Best Artist. After multiple hits, she released the album "Hazi Helo" in 1996, featuring hits like the title track and "Khayarouni." In 2000, "Oyoun Qalbi" became the best-selling Arabic album of all time.

Karam continued to evolve her music style with albums like "Tahamouni" and the highly successful "Saharni." Her 17th studio album, "Am Bimzah Maak" in 2008, received considerable success. In 2011, she released "Hal Leile...Mafi Noum," which featured innovative elements, such as the use of "Doum Tac" Derbake notes in the lead single "Mafi Noum."

The same year, Karam debuted as a judge on the reality competition television series "Arabs Got Talent." She has since appeared in all six of its seasons. Her album, "Menni Elak," released in 2017, garnered international recognition, reaching top positions on iTunes worldwide. In 2020, she appeared as a coach on the first season of MBC's "The Voice Senior."

Hay hiyyi l soura Lli 7ar2asetkoun 📱😀 pic.twitter.com/t01VNNje1q — Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) December 10, 2023

Instagram 14.8 Million Followers
Twitter 8.5 Million Followers

Karam was born on February 26, 1966, in Zahle, Lebanon. She spent her childhood in Zahle and attended secondary school at Jesus the Angel College. She earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy and worked as a teacher at Eastern College for two years.

In 1985, she won the TV singing competition called "Layali Lubnan," and went on to study at the Lebanese Institute of Music. Two years later, she participated in "Laylat Haz" before entering the Arabic music industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Najwa Karam (@najwakaram)

- Murex d'Or Award 2001: Best Arabic Artist

- Rotana Records Awards 2001: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Highest-Selling Album of the Year

- Forbes Middle East (2017): Number 5 on "The Top 100 Arab Celebrities"

- Cosmopolitan's "The 15 Most Inspiring Women In The Middle East" (2018)

- Forbes Middle East's Arab Music Stars List (2021)

What is Najwa Karam's most successful album to date?

Najwa Karam's album, "Oyoun Qalbi," released in 2000, is her highest-selling album, with over 5 million copies sold worldwide.

How did Najwa Karam make her debut on television?

Najwa Karam made her television debut as a judge on the reality competition series "Arabs Got Talent" in 2011.

What is Najwa Karam's latest studio album?

Najwa Karam's latest studio album, "Menni Elak," was released in 2017.

