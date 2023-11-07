Name Nadia Comaneci Net Worth $10 Million Salary $1.1 Million+ Annual Income $3 Million Source of Income Acting, business, pension DOB Nov 12, 1961 Age 61 years old Gender Female Profession Gymnast, actor, businessperson Nationality Romanian

The first gymnast ever to be awarded a perfect 10 at an Olympic event, legendary Romanian athlete Nadia Elena Comăneci Conner, has earned a net worth of $10 million during her career. The five-time Olympic gold medalist and a gymnastics icon had achieved perfection at the young age of 14, at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Discovered at the age of six, she was also the first woman to pull off a backward double salto on uneven parallel bars, to win the American Cup in New York City during the 70s. Following an illustrious career, Comaneci became one of the athletes who defected to the US from a Soviet bloc country.

Nadia Comaneci's primary source of income is her illustrious gymnastics career. Her success at the Olympics and various international competitions earned her substantial recognition and financial rewards. She captivated the world with her grace and artistry, becoming a gymnastics sensation alongside Olga Korbut. Her achievements not only contributed to her net worth but also elevated the global popularity of gymnastics in the mid-1970s. Following her defection to the USA, Comaneci also became an author and published a memoir as well as a book about coaching.

Nadia Comaneci attends the 2019 Laureus Fashion Show Gala during New York Fashion Week, bringing together sport and fashion to shine a light on Sport for Good/ Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Apart from her gymnastics career, Nadia Comaneci has been involved in various business ventures. She has a gymnastics school, and she has remained active in the sport by serving as the honorary president of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and the sports ambassador to Romania.

Year Earnings 2021 $5 Million 2022 $7 Million 2023 $10 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 166,000 Followers Twitter 183,200 Followers

In her personal life, Comaneci found love in fellow gymnast Bart Conner. After dating for four years, they got engaged and had a grand wedding in Bucharest in 1996, televised throughout Romania. This union with Bart Conner, an Olympic gold medalist himself, has been a significant aspect of her personal life.

In addition to her successful gymnastics career, Nadia Comaneci earned a degree in sports education from the Politehnica University of Bucharest, which allowed her to transition into coaching. She became a naturalized United States citizen in 2001 while retaining her Romanian citizenship.

Comaneci's achievements have not gone unnoticed, and she was named one of the best Athletes of the 20th Century by the Laureus World Sports Academy in 2000. Her dedication to gymnastics and her contributions to the sport's popularity also led to her induction into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Nadia Comaneci attends the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party/ Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

What is Nadia Comaneci's most significant achievement in gymnastics?

Nadia Comaneci's most significant achievement was receiving a perfect score of 10.0 at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, becoming the first gymnast to accomplish this feat.

Is Nadia Comaneci still involved in gymnastics?

Yes, Nadia Comaneci remains active in gymnastics by serving as the honorary president of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and the sports ambassador to Romania.

How did Nadia Comaneci meet her husband, Bart Conner?

Nadia Comaneci and Bart Conner, both gymnasts, met at various competitions and eventually started dating.

