What Is Rapper and Actor Mos Def’s Net Worth?

Name Mos Def Net Worth $2.5 million Gender Male DOB Dec 11, 1973 Age 49 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Television producer, Songwriter, Rapper

American rapper and actor Mos Def has a net worth of $2.5 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. During his career spanning several decades, he received Grammy nominations and was also honored with an Emmy Award, Golden Globe, and NAACP Image Award.

Music career

In 1994, Mos Def formed a group called Urban Thermo Dynamics (UTD) with his sister Ces and brother DCQ. Their only album, "Manifest Destiny" was released in 2004. During this time, Mos Def also started his solo career with the 1997 single "Universal Magnetic" and later teamed up with Talib Kweli to create the rap duo Black Star, releasing the well-received album "Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star" in 1998.

Solo work & nominations

In 1999, Mos Def dropped his first solo album, "Black on Both Sides," reaching number 25 on the Billboard 200. His 2002 album, "The New Danger," hit number 5 on the charts and featured the Grammy-nominated single "Sex, Love & Money." His final solo album with Geffen Records, "True Magic" came out in 2006. Mos Def collaborated with producer Al Be Black for "The Ecstatic" in partnership with artists like The Neptunes, J. Dilla, and Georgia Anne Muldrow.

Recording artist Mos Def helps Google announce new search capabilities to facilitate online music distribution/David McNew/Getty Images

Collaborations

Mos Def appeared on various albums including Kanye West's "The College Dropout" and "Graduation." He also worked with artists like Apollo Heights, Justice, Stephen Marley, Gorillaz, and The Roots. The Source recognized Mos Def as one of the Top Lyricists of All Time and About.com ranked him 14th on their list of Top 50 MCs. Mos Def remains a musical inspiration to artists like Kid Cudi, Lupe Fiasco, and Kendrick Lamar.

Acting career

Mos Def started acting as a child, featuring in TV movies, sitcoms, and music videos. His early notable role was in "Brown Sugar," earning him Image Award and Teen Choice Award nominations. He acted alongside Beyonce in MTV's "Carmen: A Hip Hopera" and played a part in the 2003 film "The Italian Job." His performance in the Broadway play "Topdog/Underdog" with Jeffrey Wright won a Special Award from the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Success followed with roles in "The Woodsman," "Something the Lord Made," and "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." Mos Def appeared in "Be Kind Rewind" with Jack Black and portrayed Chuck Berry in "Cadillac Records," earning nominations at the Black Reel Awards and Image Awards.His TV appearances include "Boondocks," "House," "Dexter," and "Yo Gabba Gabba!" He hosted HBO's "Def Poetry," winning multiple awards.

Mos Def during Mos Def Hosts Rawkus Records Party for Howie McDuffy at 99 Hudson/ Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The artist is actively engaged in political and social activism, leaning towards left-wing views. He is vocal about issues like police violence, and brutality, and opposes the death penalty. To express criticism of the Bush administration's handling of Hurricane Katrina, he released the single "Katrina Clap" and discussed racism towards African Americans on "Real Time with Bill Maher," using the hurricane as an example. Beyond that, he supports environmental rights, participating in "Pacha's Pajamas," a children's hip-hop musical centered on the natural world.

Mos Def, born Dante Terrell Smith on December 11, 1973, grew up in Brooklyn, New York with his mother Sheron Smith while his father Abdulrahman Smith lived in New Jersey. The eldest of 12 children, he attended middle school in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

In 1996, Mos Def married Maria Yepes, and their marriage lasted a decade before they divorced in 2006. Mos Def has been in several relationships and is the father of six children. In 2016, Mos Def garnered attention when he was instructed to leave South Africa due to overstaying a tourist visa, living there illegally since 2014. As a result, he is now prohibited from returning to South Africa.

MC Mos Def of the American hip hop duo Black Star poses for a portrait circa/ Bob Berg/Getty Images

Lawsuit

In 2006, Mos Def faced a lawsuit from his ex-wife for not fulfilling the court-ordered $10,000 monthly child support. During the case, Mos argued financial strain due to business commitments and obligations to his other children. Following this, he relocated from Brooklyn to Cape Town, South Africa. In May 2014, Def had to cancel a US music tour as he was denied entry, potentially linked to the strict US stance on failed child support payments. In 2016, he was ejected and banned from South Africa.

What kind of rapper is Mos Def?

Socially conscious Mos Def has established himself as Hip Hop's most forward-thinking artists and practices conscious hip hop progressive rap.

What is Mos Def's net worth?

Def currently has a net worth of $2.5 million as of November 2023.

When did Mos Def get famous?

Dante Terrell Smith emerged as a solo artist in 1996, adopting the rap name, Mos Def, and released his first single “Universal Magic” independently in 1997.

