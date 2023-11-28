Name Niki Taylor Net Worth $6 million Gender Female Date of Birth March 5, 1975 Age 48 Years Nationality Fashion Model, Supermodel Profession United States of America

Also Read: What Was Juice WRLD's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Niki Taylor, a supermodel and television personality, has a net worth of $6 million. She made headlines as the youngest person ever to be featured among People magazine's "Most Beautiful People." Taylor also became the youngest spokesmodel to secure a major contract with CoverGirl. On the small screen, she appeared in programs like "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," "Make Me a Supermodel," and participated in "The Celebrity Apprentice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niki Taylor (@nikilovesu)

At the age of 13, Taylor started her modeling career with Irene Marie Models. One year later, she won a beauty contest in New York, earning a $500,000 modeling contract. At the age of 14, she graced the cover of Seventeen magazine and made history by appearing on the cover of Vogue the following year, becoming the second-youngest person ever to do so. Taylor even worked with renowned brands like Versace, Pantene, and Jean Paul Gaultier. After returning from a break in 2016, she appeared in Paper, Vogue, and Harper's Bazaar. In 2021, after more than 20 years, she became the face of CoverGirl again.

Also Read: What Is Renowned Ice Hockey Player Alexei Yashin's Net Worth?

Model Niki Taylor is seen arriving at Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo | Pexels

Niki Taylor's TV career and ventures

Also Read: From Self-Released Mixtape to Independent Label and Empire: Tyler, The Creator's Rise and Net Worth

Taylor appeared as an interviewer on "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" and a guest host on MTV's "Fashionably Loud." In 2008, she co-hosted "Make Me a Supermodel" with Tyson Beckford. Later, she joined the fourth season of "The Celebrity Apprentice" alongside Dionne Warwick and Lisa Rinna.

In 2005, Taylor started her fragrance line called "Begin." She also set up the Begin Foundation for the Advancement of Women in Business.

Niki Taylor | Photo by Gotham | Getty Images

In 2004, Taylor bought a $1.325 million mansion in Brentwood, Tennessee, covering 5,000 square feet on 3.5 acres. In 2012, she listed it for $1.75 million, eventually selling it for $1.275 million. In 2012, Taylor and her husband invested in another property in Brentwood, spending $390,000 for a 2-acre space. They later sold it for $1 million in 2017.

Supermodel Niki Taylor visits Capitol Hill | Photo by Paul Morigi | Getty Images

Taylor first married Matt Martinez in 1994, and they had two boys. Unfortunately, two years later, the couple decided to part ways. The model found love again, this time with NASCAR driver Burney Lamar. They tied the knot in 2006 at the Grande Colonial Hotel in San Diego, California. The couple have two children together. Currently, they live in Brentwood, Tennessee.

What is Niki Taylor's net worth?

Niki Taylor is worth $6 million.

What happened to Niki Taylor's car accident?

On April 29, 2001, Taylor was critically injured in a car accident in Atlanta, Georgia. The driver, her then-boyfriend Chad Renegar, was attempting to answer his cell phone when he lost control of the car and smashed into a utility pole.

What is Niki Taylor's height?

Niki Taylor is 5 feet and 11 inches tall.

More from MARKETREALIST

Oil Dynasty Scion Brandon Davis is Also Known for His Stint in Showbiz; Here's His Net Worth

What Is 'Gone Baby Gone' Actor Amy Ryan's Net Worth?