What Is MLB Star Clayton Kershaw's Net Worth?

Clayton Kershaw, a renowned American professional baseball pitcher, began his illustrious Major League Baseball (MLB) career in 2008 and is currently a free agent with an estimated net worth of $110 million. Not only has Kershaw achieved numerous accolades as a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning multiple Cy Young Awards, but he's also recognized for his philanthropy, earning the Roberto Clemente and Branch Rickey Awards for his significant contributions.

Clayton Kershaw's journey in baseball started in his teenage years, showcasing exceptional talent in both baseball and varsity football. Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006, he quickly ascended to professional stardom. Throughout his career, Kershaw secured substantial income, including a remarkable $275 million from contracts, endorsements, and real estate deals. His endorsements with brands like Hankook Tire, Topps, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Skechers further boosted his earnings, with an estimated $50 million from 2008 to 2022.

In 2010, Kershaw married his longtime girlfriend, Ellen Melson, and they have four children—Charley, Chance, Cali, and Cooper. The couple, residing in Los Angeles, California, and Texas, is actively involved in charitable endeavors. In 2011, they contributed funds to build an orphanage named Hope's Home in Lusaka, Zambia. The couple's commitment to philanthropy extends through Ellen's book "Arise," generating funds for humanitarian causes.

- MLB Pitcher of the Month Award (April) 2023

- Warren Spahn Award 2016

- Starting Pitcher of the Year Award by the Sporting News 2014

- Sporting News Major League Player of the Year Award 2014

- Player of the Year Award (Player's Choice) 2014

- Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award (Player's Choice) 2014

- Most Valuable Player Award (BBWAA) 2014

- Cy Young Award 2014

- Baseball Digest Pitcher of the Year Award 2014

- Baseball America Player of the Year 2014

- Gold Glove Award (Pitcher) 2011

- Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year 2005

Has Clayton Kershaw won any Cy Young Award?

Yes. Kershaw has won the Cy Young Award three times, in 2011, 2013, and 2014.

Has Kershaw pitched in any World Series?

Yes. Clayton Kershaw has pitched in seven World Series with 41 strikeouts.

What is Clayton Kershaw's net worth?

Clayton Kershaw has an estimated net worth of $110 million.

