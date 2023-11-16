Name Mike Will Made-It Net Worth $20 million Gender Male DOB Mar 23, 1989 Age 34 years Nationality American Profession Record producer

Also Read: What Was Iconic Fashion Designer Yves Saint Laurent's Net Worth?

Mike Will Made-It is a DJ, rapper, record producer and songwriter. He's known for crafting exceptional trap beats for Southern hip-hop artists and has a net worth of $20 million. His production credits are multiple hit singles, such as Kanye West's "Mercy," Rihanna's "Pour it Up," and Beyoncé's "Formation." Besides his production work, Mike has dropped multiple mixtapes and a studio album titled "Ransom 2."

Instagram/@mikewillmadeit

In 2011, Mike and Gucci Mane started working together. They teamed up with other rappers like Future, Rocko, and 2 Chainz. Their collaboration with Future produced some chart-topping hits like "Itchin," "Ain't No Way Around It," "Truth Gonna Hurt You," and "Turn on the Lights," which reached #2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In 2011, Mike released his first mixtape, "Est. in 1989 (Last of a Dying Breed)" featuring Gucci Mane, Lil Boosie, Lil Wayne, and Waka Flocka Flame.

Also Read: What Is Ace Pitcher Max Scherzer's Net Worth?

In 2012, he released his second mixtape, "Est. in 1989 Pt. 2," in partnership with The Fader, and kicked it off with the single "Back 2 the Basics." This mixtape included tracks with Diddy, Juicy J, Mac Miller, and French Montana. In the same year, he produced 2 Chainz's hit single "No Lie." Mike continued to make hits like Juicy J's "Bandz a Make Her Dance" and Kanye West's "Mercy," leading up to the release of his third mixtape, "Est. in 1989 2.5," at the end of 2012.

In 2013, Mike produced Miley Cyrus' "Bangerz" album, including eight of its tracks. He also released his own single "23" with Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J. In 2014, he released the first single from his mixtape, "Ransom," titled "Buy the World," featuring Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Lil Wayne. A few years later, he dropped his first studio album, "Ransom 2," with contributions from Rihanna, Pharrell, Migos, Big Sean, and YG. In 2020, he collaborated with Chief Keef on "Bang Bang" and released the lead single "What That Speed Bout!?" from his album "Michael."

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Filmmaker and 'Life of Pi' Director Ang Lee's Net Worth?

Mike Will Made-It attends Beats | Photo by Prince Williams | Getty Images

Other Projects

In 2006, Mike founded his production company EarDrummers Entertainment. Later, in 2013, he signed with Interscope Records. He produced Trouble's debut album, "Edgewood," in 2018 and contributed to the official soundtrack "Creed II: The Album," featuring the single "Kill 'Em with Success." Artists on his label included Shotta Spence, Two-9, Rae Sremmurd, Rico Pressley, and Andréa, with in-house producers like 30 Roc, Marz, Resource, Scooly, Swae Lee, and DJ Fu. As a producer and songwriter, he's behind hits like Beyoncé's "Lemonade" and "Formation," Ciara's "Body Party," Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles," and Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." His work on "HUMBLE" earned him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song in 2018.

APPRECIATE THE LOVE @BILLBOARD TOP 5 OF THE 21st CENTURY 💐💪🏾❤️



THIS 1 HERE FOR THE UNDER DOGS , DONT EVER SLEEP ON URSELF !

STAY ORIGINAL AND PROGRESSIVE !



SALUTE THE EAR DRUMMER FAM, WE JUST GETTN STARTD..



WHATS UR FAVORITE SONG I PRODUCED THUS FAR !?



TOP 5 D.O.A

👂🏾🥁🌊 .. pic.twitter.com/MPM2jfIbYx — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) July 27, 2021

Born in Marietta, Georgia, Mike Will Made-It is the youngest of three siblings. His father, Michael Williams Sr., had a diverse background as a former IBM executive and a club DJ in the 1970s. Music, particularly hip-hop, played a central role in their lives. Mike's musical journey began as he honed his skills by recreating popular instrumentals from the radio and freestyling with friends.

Who has Mike Will Made-It produced for?

He is best known for producing trap beats for several Southern hip-hop and pop artists on various commercially successful singles, including "Black Beatles" and "Powerglide" by Rae Sremmurd.

How much does Mike Will Made-It charge?

Mike Will Made-It charges around $75,000-$100,000 for his production services.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing's Net Worth?

He Was One Of MLB's Top Hitters; What Is Jason Giambi's Net Worth?