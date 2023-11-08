Name Metro Boomin Net Worth $45 Million Gender Male Date of Birth September 16, 1993 Age 30 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Record producer

Also Read: As Young Thug Prepares For His Gang Trial This Month, Here's a Look At His Net Worth

Metro Boomin, an American record producer and songwriter, boasts a net worth of $45 million. His rise to fame began in the 2010s when he collaborated with prominent Atlanta trap and hip-hop artists. Notably, he achieved significant success working with artists like Future, Migos, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and ILoveMakonnen, leading to the creation of numerous top-20 hit songs. In 2018, Metro Boomin released his inaugural studio album, "Not All Heroes Wear Capes," which made a remarkable debut by claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Metro is a trap music specialist, a subgenre of hip-hop that emerged in the early 2000s in the Southern United States. He uses heavy bass, dark melodies, and synthetic percussion to craft his unique sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Metro 3 Times 💔 (@metroboomin)

Catalog Sale

Also Read: From NHL's 'Great One' to Entrepreneur and Sports Team Owner: Wayne Gretzky's Journey and Net Worth

In April 2023, Metro Boomin made a significant financial move by selling a portion of his publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital for a notable sum of $70 million.

Multiple Hit Singles

Also Read: What Is 'Avengers' Star Paul Bettany's Net Worth?

Metro Boomin's impressive production includes a multitude of hit singles, such as "Karate Chop" by Future featuring Lil Wayne, "Honest" by Future, "I Won" by Future featuring Kanye West, "Tuesday" by ILoveMakonnen featuring Drake, "3500" by Travis Scott featuring Future and 2 Chainz, "Blow a Bag" by Future, "Where Ya At" by Future featuring Drake, and "Jumpman" and "Big Rings" by Drake and Future. Furthermore, he has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Young Thug, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Fetty Wap, Chief Keef, and many others.

In 2014, Metro Boomin started gaining recognition in hip-hop. He served as an executive producer for Future's mixtape "Monster" and produced "I Won," the sixth single on Future's album "Honest." In 2015, he continued as an executive producer on the collaborative mixtape "What a Time to Be Alive" by Future and Drake. His partnership with Future was a success, leading to his executive production on Future's 2016 mixtape "Purple Reign" and the production of the hit track "Jumpman."

Metro Boomin attends Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 | Jerritt Clark | Getty Images

Industry's Leading Producer

In 2014, Metro Boomin started gaining recognition in hip-hop. He served as an executive producer for Future's mixtape "Monster" and produced "I Won," the sixth single on Future's album "Honest." In 2015, he continued his success as an executive producer on the collaborative mixtape "What a Time to Be Alive" by Future and Drake. His partnership with Future flourished, leading to his executive production on Future's 2016 mixtape "Purple Reign" and the production of the hit track "Jumpman." In 2016, Metro produced chart-topping singles such as "Bad and Boujee" by Migos and "X" by 21 Savage. He also released the EP "Savage Mode" with 21 Savage. The following year, he remained in the limelight by producing more charting singles, including Future's "Mask Off," Kodak Black's "Tunnel Vision," and Big Sean's "Bounce Back."

Mixtapes, and Albums

In the summer of 2017, Metro released the collaborative mixtape "Perfect Timing" with Nav. On Halloween of that year, he surprised fans with "Without Warning," a studio album with 21 Savage and Offset, including the hit "Ric Flair Drip." In November, he dropped "Double or Nothing," a collaborative album with Big Sean, featuring singles "Pull Up n Wreck" and "So Good."

Metro Boomin attends Gucci Mane "Breath of Fresh Air" Album Release Show/Prince Williams/Getty Images

Collaborations & Albums

In June 2017, Metro made a significant move by founding his very own record label, Boominati Worldwide, in partnership with Universal Music Group and Republic Records. Then, in early 2018, he was featured alongside rapper SZA in a Gap campaign, which also included Metro's self-produced remix of the Thompson Twins' song "Hold Me Now."

In March 2022, Metro Boomin made a significant real estate investment by purchasing a home in Bell Canyon, California, for $4.9 million.

Instagram 9.6 Million followers

Metro Boomin at Amazon Music Live Concert Series |Jerritt Clark | Getty Images

Metro Boomin, born Leland Tyler Wayne on September 16, 1993, in St. Louis, Missouri, has four siblings. He discovered his passion for music in middle school when he played bass guitar and began making beats at the age of 13. Although he initially aimed for a rap career, he shifted his focus to hip-hop production. After enrolling at Morehouse College in Atlanta as a business management major, he decided to take a hiatus from his studies to pursue a full-time music career. In 2013, he released his debut mixtape, "19 & Boomin," under the stage name Metro Boomin.

How did Metro Boomin get famous?

The breakthrough came when Metro produced charting hits such as “Jumpman” by Future and Drake, “Bad and Boujee” by Migos, “Low Life” by Future and The Weeknd.

Is Metro Boomin the best trap producer?

Metro's track record goes beyond being just a hitmaker for artists; he also assists them in building their projects from the ground up. Despite being only 29 years old, he deserves recognition among the great producers of the genre.

What is Metro Boomin's net worth?

Metro Boomin has an estimated net worth of $45 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

Charles Koch Is The World's 22nd Richest Man; What Is His Net Worth?

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Gained Global Fame After Her Sudden Disappearance; Here's Her Net Worth