What Is Ace Pitcher Max Scherzer's Net Worth?

Name Max Scherzer Net worth $120 million Salary $55.7 million Annual income $56.7 million Sources of income Baseball, endorsements DOB July 27, 1984 Age 39 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession MLB Baseball Player

Professional baseball player Max Scherzer, or “Mad Max”, has an estimated net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Scherzer is one of the highest-paid Major League Baseball (MLB) players. He has played for several top teams including the New York Mets, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Washington Nationals, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Scherzer is an eight-time MLB All-Star and a World Series winner with the Nationals in 2019.

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets pitches in the rain | Getty Images | Photo by Adam Hagy

Career in Baseball

Scherzer attended the University of Missouri where he trained under coaches Tony Vitello and Tim Jamieson. He won the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Award in 2005 and the following year in the 2006 MLB draft, Scherzer was selected in the first round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After strong seasons in the minor leagues, he was finally called to the Diamondbacks in 2008. He made his MLB debut with the team against the Houston Astros and threw 4 ⅓ perfect innings and posted seven strikeouts. He soon became a full-time starter and notched his first MLB victory over the Atlanta Braves.

In 2008, Scherzer was traded to the Detroit Tigers where he gradually grew into a top player. In 2012, he surpassed the 200-strikeout mark and recorded his personal best winning percentage. The Tigers went on to win the AL Central division.

In 2013, Scherzer had a stronger season, becoming the first Tigers pitcher ever to begin a season 12-0 and recording his 1,000th career strikeout. In 2014, The Detroit Tigers offered Scherzer a one-year contract for over $15 million, per Spotrac.

Max Scherzer of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Halip

In 2015, Scherzer signed a massive seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals, one of the largest contracts in sports history at the time. After several successful seasons, in 2019, Scherzer recorded a historic 2,500th career strikeout and his seventh consecutive All-Star Game. Further, the Nationals won the World Series, their first in franchise history.

Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals celebrates the 2019 World Series victory | Getty Images | Photo by Elsa

After his successful stint with the Nationals, Scherzer was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. He then became the 19th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts. Later that year, he signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the New York Mets. His annual average salary was estimated to be $43.3 million, the largest in MLB history at the time. As per Forbes, Scherzer’s current salary is estimated to be over $55 million.

Endorsements

Over his career, Scherzer bagged several lucrative endorsement deals. He has endorsed top brands like Rawlings, Johnnie Walker, Papa John's, Indeed, and Nike. As per Forbes, in 2023, Scherzer made about $1 million from endorsements alone.

In 2023, Scherzer bought an oceanfront property on Commodore Drive, Florida. As per the Real Deal, Scherzer scooped up the property for nearly $18 million. Scherzer and his wife, Erica, also own another waterfront mansion on the same street, which they bought for $9.8 million in 2020.

Scherzer also bought a Long Island home for about $5.3 million, per The New York Post. The Hamptons-inspired property features several bedrooms and six bathrooms, expansive terraces, landscaped gardens, a saltwater pool with a Jacuzzi, and a separate pool house.

Scherzer met Erica May at the University of Missouri. Erica was a pitcher on the Mizzou softball team. The two got married in 2013 after dating for over eight years. The couple has three daughters Brooklyn, Kacey and Nikki, and a son Derek Alexander.

Max Scherzer and Erica Scherzer attend MLB.com All-Star Bash | Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Boczarski

8x MLB All-Star

2013 Baseball Digest Pitcher of the Year Award

2013 Cy Young Award

2013 Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award (Player's Choice)

2016 Cy Young Award

2017 Cy Young Award

2017 Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award (Player's Choice)

2021 Baseball Digest Pitcher of the Year Award

2021 Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award (Player's Choice)

How old is Max Scherzer?

Max Scherzer is 39 years old.

How many kids does Max Scherzer have?

Max Scherzer has four children with his wife Erica May-Scherzer.

Did Max Scherzer win a World Series?

Max Scherzer, the eight-time MLB All-Star, has won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

What is Max Scherzer’s net worth?

Max Scherzer or “Mad Max” has an estimated net worth of $120 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

