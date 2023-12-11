Name Matthew Weiner Net Worth $35 Million Source of Income Writing Date of Birth June 29, 1965 Age 58 Years Gender Male Profession Screenwriter, Television producer & director, Actor Nationality United States of America

Matthew Weiner, the famous American writer, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $35 million. He was born on June 29, 1965, in Baltimore, Maryland, and his most famous work includes creating the AMC drama, "Mad Men," which aired from 2007 to 2015.

Matthew Weiner | GettyImages | Photo by Allen Berezovsky |

Weiner's major source of income is his career as a writer, director, and producer in the television and film industry. He began his career in screenwriting with the Fox sitcom "Party Girl" (1996) and served as a writer and producer on "The Naked Truth." He entered the television industry by writing shows like "Becker," later creating "Mad Men" and "The Sopranos." After achieving success on both shows, he wrote, directed, and produced "Are You Here" (2013), published "Heather, the Totality" (2017), and created "The Romanoffs" (2018).

In 2010, the writer and his then-wife Linda Brettler purchased Leeza Gibbons' Hollywood Hills home, Blair Mansion, for $4.795 million, later selling it for $15.5 million. In 2012, the couple sold their Fairfax district home for $1.72 million.

Matthew Weiner | GettyImages | Photo by Jason LaVeris

Weiner was born on June 29, 1965, in Baltimore. He grew up in Los Angeles, attending The Park School of Baltimore and Harvard School for Boys. He pursued literature, philosophy, and history at Wesleyan University.

In 1991, Weiner married architect Linda Brettler. They had four sons together. However, in 2019, the couple filed for divorce.

Weiner has faced allegations of sexual harassment, with ex-Mad Men writer Kater Gordon accusing him of making an inappropriate comment, alleging he said she owed it to him "to see her naked." Weiner denies the accusation, claiming no recollection of making such a comment.

Weiner has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards, earning two for "The Sopranos" and seven for "Mad Men," alongside three Golden Globe Awards. In 2011, he was also featured in Time magazine's annual Time 100 list of the "Most Influential People in the World." The same year, The Atlantic named him one of 21 "Brave Thinkers."

Matthew Weiner | GettyImages | Photo by Michael Kovac

How many episodes of "Mad Men" and "The Romanoffs" did Matthew Weiner direct?

Matthew Weiner directed nine episodes of "Mad Men" and eight episodes of "The Romanoffs."

When did Matthew Weiner make his feature film debut?

Matthew Weiner made his feature film debut in 2013 with the film "Are You Here," starring Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis, and Amy Poehler.

What awards has Matthew Weiner won for "Mad Men"?

Matthew Weiner received numerous awards for "Mad Men," including three Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Drama, two BAFTA Awards for Best International Show, and multiple Writers Guild of America Awards.