Name Matt Walsh Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, Directing Date of Birth October 13, 1964 Age 59 years Gender Male Profession Actor, screenwriter, producer, comedian, director Nationality American

Also Read: What's Infinite Banking? All About the TikTok Trend to Turn Insurance Policies Into Cash Reservoirs

Renowned for portraying Mike McLintock on HBO's "Veep," Matt Walsh is an American comedian and actor with a $4 million net worth. He has starred in short-lived comedy programs like "Dog Bites Man." Along with Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, and Ian Roberts, he founded the Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy troupe.

Walsh's income primarily comes from his acting career, with more than 160 credits across film and television, including standout supporting roles in recent comedy blockbusters such as "Old School," "Starsky & Hutch," "Be Kind Rewind," "Ted," and "Keeping Up with the Joneses." He has also written and starred in the cult indie-comedy "Martin & Orloff."

Also Read: From the Nickname 'Rocket' to Allegations of Using Steroids: Roger Clemens' Life and Net Worth

Walsh was seen on "The Daily Show" from 2001 to 2002, along with regular appearances in comedy sketches on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and MTV's "Human Giant." In 2006, he was cast in the mockumentary series "Dog Bites Man," offering a unique brand of humor. He also created the improvised comedy series "Players for Spike TV" in 2010, serving as the creator, writer, director, and executive producer.

Matt Walsh attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot" | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

Also Read: What Is Tech Visionary Ayman Hariri's Net Worth?

Walsh played recurring roles in the NBC comedy series "Outsourced" and the HBO comedy series "Hung" in 2010. His first feature film, "High Road," an indie-comedy, was released in 2012. Notably, he co-starred as Mike McLintock in the critically acclaimed HBO series "Veep." He also took on the role of J. R. R. Tolkien in "The Dead Authors Podcast" during that period.

Walsh was cast in the movie "Into the Storm," where he portrayed Pete Moore and made an unexpected appearance in the MyCareer mode of the basketball simulation game NBA 2K17. In recent years, Walsh appeared in "Ghosts" and competed in "Dancing with the Stars," where he was the first contestant eliminated, and is set to star as Samuel Mudd in the upcoming miniseries "Manhunt."

Instagram 36,100 Followers Twitter 147,400 Followers Facebook 3000 Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Walsh (@mrmattwalsh)

Walsh married Morgan Vukovic on March 21, 2009. The couple has three children: Jude, Emmet, and Celia. The couple has collaborated on various projects, with Matt casting Morgan in films such as "High Road" and "A Better You." Morgan also guest-starred in a 2017 episode of "Veep."

Currently, Walsh hosts the podcast "Bear Down" with comedian Scot Armstrong. Established comedians such as Horatio Sanz, Ian Roberts, Joseph Nunez, and Matt Price have made appearances on the podcast.

- Primetime Emmy Awards (2016, 2017): (Nominated) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Veep"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2016: (Nomination) Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Online Film & Television Association Awards for "Veep"

- Screen Actors Guild Award 2018: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Veep"

- Newport Beach Film Festival in 2011: Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking Directing Award for "High Road"

What is Matt Walsh's best film role?

Matt Walsh is widely recognized for his role as Mike McLintock in the HBO series "Veep," a character that earned him critical acclaim and two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

How did Matt Walsh become famous?

Matt Walsh rose to fame with roles in films like "Old School" and "The Hangover."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Director Gore Verbinski's Net Worth?

From 'Captain Courageous' to 'It's a Mad Mad World': Spencer Tracy's Cinematic Journey and Net Worth