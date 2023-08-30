Name Martina Navratilova Net Worth $25 Million Sources Of Income TV appearances, speaking engagements and book deals. Gender Female Date of Birth Oct 18, 1956 Age 66 years Profession Tennis player Nationality American

What is Martina Navratilova's net worth?

The Czech-American tennis player is one of the best female tennis players of all time with 18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 major women's doubles titles and a $25 million net worth. Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, Navratilova started training at a very young age and her stepfather was her first coach. By the age of 16, she made her United States Law Tennis Association debut which was just a step closer to attaining legendary status in years to come. During her journey Navratilova also lived in exile in the US as the Czech government tried to restrict her career and stripped her of citizenship from 1981 till 2008. By 1986, she became the second player in tennis history to win 1,000 matches. Despite retiring in 1994, Navratilova made a come back in 2000 to compete in doubles games before retiring for good in 2006.

Navratilova primarily earned her fortune from tennis tournaments and endorsement deals. On top of that, she has also earned from public speaking and book deals, thanks to her inspiring journey through the global sporting arena.

Martina Navratilova's Salary

While her annual and monthly salaries are unknown, Navratilova earned more than $20 million in her entire Tennis career. Post-retirement, she is also known to charge around $100,000 to $200,000 for speaking at an event.

Navratilova once owned a property at 3610 Casey Key Road, which sat on just less than one acre and boasted five bedrooms. In 2008, she sold the house for $2.55 million, as per Herald-Tribune. Apart from this, she has rented out her Miami property for $7,900 a month, and has a smaller single-family home on Biscayne Point island.

She received her green card from the United States after she made the decision to defect from Communist Czechoslovakia in 1975. She achieved success at a young age and teamed up with the world number one player at the time Chris Evert, to win the French Open women's doubles title in the same year. In 1981, Navratilova came out as bisexual in an interview with New York Daily News reporter Steve Goldstein, She had requested at the time to only publish the report when she would tell them that she was ready but the article was published anyway. She then gave an interview with the Dallas Morning News which confirmed her sexual orientation. After that, she finally told the world that she was gay. Navratilova was in a long-term relationship with Judy Nelson, and has been a vocal advocate for a number of different causes including LGTBQ rights and spoke against Communism.

She was named the AP Female Athlete of the Year in the Year 1983 and 1984, and has also bagged the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and the Czech Sports Legend Award in 2006. She was named one of BBC's 100 Women in the year 2013. She was named one of the best female players of all time in 2005 by Tennis magazine and was named one of the 31 icons of LBGT History Month by Equality Forum. Back in 2011, she was named one of the 30 Legends of Women's Tennis: Past, Present, and Future by TIME.

FAQs

Is Martina Navratilova an American citizen?

Yes, she received her Green Card in the year 1975.

Did Martina Navratilova ever win the French Open?

Yes, Navratilova won the 1984 French Open and once held all four major singles titles simultaneously.

Did Martina Navratilova Have Cancer?

Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with throat as well as breast cancer back in 2010, and has managed to win against the condition.

Is Martina Navratilova on “The Real Housewives of Miami” Cast?

Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova is the new member of “The Real Housewives of Miami."

