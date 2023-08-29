Name Martin Lawrence Net Worth $110 Million Gender Male DOB Apr 16, 1965 Age 58 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Screenwriter, Actor, Film director, Film Producer, Musician, Television producer

Martin Lawrence, known for his roles as an actor and stand-up comedian, has gone through many ups and downs in his career to reach a current net worth of $110 million. He began his journey at a performing arts high school and even excelled as a Golden Gloves boxing champion. Eventually, his comedic talent propelled him to the finals of "Star Search" igniting his television career. In April 2023, Lawrence was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Image Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Lawrence found himself among the highest-earning film stars globally. Prior to the production of "Bad Boys," Lawrence's demand and fame outshone his co-star, Will Smith. This discrepancy became evident when Lawrence pocketed a $6 million salary for the first "Bad Boys" film while Smith earned $2 million—a situation that eventually led to a somewhat awkward dynamic.

As years went by, reports suggested that Lawrence declined any involvement in "Bad Boys" sequels unless he was compensated at par with Smith, who had grown into a much bigger star by then. Fortunately, matters were resolved by the time "Bad Boys 2" was in the works in 2003. Both actors were on equal footing, each taking home a substantial $20 million.

Martin Lawrence secured a paycheck of $6 million from the movie "Nothing to Lose" in 1997, followed by $8.5 million for "Life" in 1999. A substantial $20 million came his way for "Blue Streak" in 1999. The year 2001 saw him earning $13 million for "What's the Worst That Could Happen?" He raked in $16.5 million for "Black Knight" in the same year, and in 2003, he commanded $20 million each for "National Security" and "Bad Boys II."

Image Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lawrence once owned a lavish mansion in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, where he exchanged vows with Shamicka Gibbs. Post-divorce, the mansion was available for rent at a jaw-dropping $200,000 per month. In 2013, it hit the market at $26.5 million, eventually being sold to real estate developer Bruce Makowsky for $17.2 million. Lawrence's new residence, acquired for $6.63 million, found its place in Encino, California. Adding to his holdings, Lawrence also possesses a farm near Purcellville, Virginia. In 2018, he put this expansive 116-acre ranch on the market for an asking price of $8.5 million.

Image Source: Dan Istitene /Getty Images

In 1995, Lawrence tied the knot with Patricia Southall, Miss Virginia USA. Their daughter, Jasmine Page, came into the world in 1996. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1997. Following his divorce, Lawrence began a relationship with Shamicka Gibbs in 1997. The couple welcomed two daughters, Iyanna Faith in 2000 and Amara Trinity in 2002. Lawrence and Gibbs walked down the aisle on July 10, 2010 but their marital journey faced challenges, leading to Lawrence filing for divorce in April 2012.

In April 2019, Lawrence reportedly got engaged to Roberta Moradfar, a nurse. It's said that he proposed with a remarkable $500,000 engagement ring, marking another chapter in his romantic life.

Image Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Martin Lawrence has been nominated for various awards throughout his career including the Blockbuster Entertainment Award and MTV Movie Award. He has won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (1995, 1996) and the BET Comedy Awards (2005).

What is Martin Lawrence most known for?

He is known for his roles in the "Bad Boys" trilogy.

Why did Martin Lawrence stop making movies?

Lawrence seemingly put his career on hold when he got married in 2010—perhaps to spend more time with his wife and two daughters.

What is the movie by Martin Lawrence currently on Netflix?

Martin Lawrence's well-loved 1999 action comedy, Blue Streak about a jewel thief, Miles Logan (played by Lawrence) is currently on Netflix.