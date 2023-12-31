What Is ‘The Mosquito Coast’ Star Martha Plimpton’s Net Worth?

Name Martha Plimpton Net Worth $4.5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Singing Gender Female Date of Birth Nov 16, 1970 Age 53 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Model

Actress Martha Plimpton is best known for roles in projects like, "Music from Another Room", "The Good Wife", "How to Make It in America," "The Goonies," "Mass," and "Raising Hope." She has also performed in various stage productions like "The Coast of Utopia", "Top Girls," and "Shining City." As of December 2023, Martha Plimpton's Net Worth is somewhere around $4.5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Martha Plimpton | Getty Images

She has been acting and singing for a long time and most of her income is attributed to these two pursuits.

Career highlights

Plimpton made her film debut in 1981 with the film, "Rollover," where she was seen alongside Tommy Lee Jones. She was later seen in "The River Rat" and played Stef Steinbrenner in 1985's movie, "The Goonies." She was seen in 1986's "The Mosquito Coast," and also "Another Woman." Plimpton was seen in "Parenthood" in which she starred along with Steve Martin, Dianne Wiest, and Keanu Reeves. She later starred in "Stanley & Iris" `alongside Robert De Niro. Her other projects include "A Woman at War," "Samantha," "The Perfect Woman," and "Andy Warhol."

Besides these, Plimpton was seen in "I'm Not Rappaport," "Pecker," "200 Cigarettes," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "7th Heaven," and more. She has appeared in "Grey's Anatomy" and voiced Miss Crumbles in 2004's "Hair High." From 2009 to 2014, she was seen in the CBS legal drama, "The Good Wife" and appeared in movies like "I Thought About You." She has a recurring role as Cheryl Sussman in the series "Younger," in which she was seen from 2015 to 2018. She also appeared in the films, "Hello Again" and "Honey Bee" in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Martha Plimpton was born on November 16, 1970, in New York City. She was raised by Shelley Plimpton and Keith Carradine, who were both actors. She attended Manhattan's professional Children's school and first appeared onstage with her mother during the curtain call of the Broadway play, "The Leaf People."

She was famously in a relationship with the late actor River Phoenix during the filming of "The Mosquito Coast." They later broke up in 1989 due to Phoenix's substance abuse. She once said that the two broke up because she had already realized that no amount of screaming, begging, and fighting was going to change him. Phoenix died of a drug overdose in 1993.

Primetime Emmy Awards- Winner in 2012 for "The Good Wife" and nominated twice in 2011 and 2002 for "Raising Hope" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" respectively"

Satellite Awards- Winner in 2011 for "Raising Hope"Film Independent Spirit Awards- Nominated in 1988 and Winner in 2022 for "Shy People" and "Mass" respectively

San Diego Film Critics Society Awards- Nominated in 2022 for "Mass"

Young Artist Awards- Nominated thrice in 1989, 1988, and 1986 for "Running on Empty," "The Mosquito Coast," and "The Goonies" respectively

Chlotrudis Awards- Nominated in 2022 for "Mass"

Indiana Film Journalists Association, US- Nominated in 2021 for "Mass"

Critics Choice Television Awards- Nominated thrice in 2013, 2012, and 2011 for "Raising Hope" and "The Good Wife"

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics- Nominated in 2022 for "Mass"

Houston Film Critics Society Awards- Nominated for "Raising Hope" in 2013

Who did Martha Plimpton date in the 80s?

She famously dated the late actor River Phoenix.

Does Martha Plimpton have kids?

No, Martha Plimpton never had any kids.

Is Martha Plimpton a vegetarian?

Yes, she is a vegetarian.

