What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Marlee Matline's Net Worth?

Actress and author Marleee Matlin has an estimated net worth of $11 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At the age of 21, Matlin became the youngest woman in history and the only deaf person to win an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role in “Children of a Lesser God.” She has also appeared in several other critically acclaimed films like "CODA" and shows such as "Reasonable Doubts" and "Picket Fences." Matlin lost complete hearing in the right ear and 8 percent of hearing in the left ear when she was 18 months old due to a genetic condition.

Oscar Winner Marlee Matlin backstage at the Academy Awards Show | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.

Career in acting

Matlin started acting at the age of seven when she starred as Dorothy in an International Center on Deafness and the Arts production of "The Wizard of Oz." She performed with the group throughout her childhood. She was eventually discovered by actor Henry Winkler which led to her film debut in "Children of a Lesser God" in 1986. Matlin played the character of Sarah Norman and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama and an Academy Award for Best Actress at just 21 years of age.

She remained the only deaf nominee or recipient in any category at the Academy Awards for 36 years till deaf actor and filmmaker Troy Kotsur won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film "CODA." Matlin also appeared on “Sesame Street" in 1988 where she performed a song with Billy Joel. She was later invited by Joel to appear in the music video for his song, "We Didn't Start the Fire." Further, in 2013, she played herself in the film "No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie."

In 2021, she appeared in the film "CODA," which is based on the story of a hearing girl whose parents are deaf. Matlin played the role of one of the parents in the film and won widespread critical acclaim.

Matlin’s television career began with the series "Reasonable Doubts" in 1991 and she remained on the show till 1993. She also made a guest appearance in "Picket Fences" in 1992 for which she received an Emmy Award. She then bagged a regular role on the show and remained till its final season in 1996.

She also played the role of Carrie Buck in "Against Her Will: The Carrie Buck Story," in 1992, and it was her first role as a hearing woman. She further appeared in a string of recurring and guest roles in various shows like "The West Wing," "Blue's Clues," "Seinfeld," "The Outer Limits," "ER," "The Practice," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” throughout the 90s.

She went on to host the 3rd Annual Festival for Cinema of the Deaf in Chicago as well. She then appeared in "Desperate Housewives," "My Name is Early," "CSI: NY," and "The L Word" and competed in the sixth season “Of Dancing with the Stars." In 2009, she began voicing a recurring character on "Family Guy." In 2017, she also joined the thriller series, "Quantico" as a regular character in the show's third season

Apart from acting, Matlin has also published several books. Her first novel, "Deaf Child Crossing" was released in 2002. It was loosely based on her childhood. She then published a sequel called "Nobody's Perfect" which was produced on stage in Washington D.C. in 2007. Further, in 2009, she published "I'll Scream Later,” an autobiography.

In 1999, Matlin along with her husband Kevin Grandalski bought a suburban home in Pasadena for $437,000. However, she faced financial troubles in 2011 and stated that she owed the IRS $50,000 in back taxes. Thus, she listed the home for sale for $899,000, per The Day. Apart from that, Matlin also owns a mansion in Santa Barbara. The sprawling estate is reported to be the actress’ primary residence.

Matlin married Kevin Grandalski, a police officer, in 1993. The two met when Matlin was filming "Reasonable Doubts" where Grandalski had been assigned to provide security. Together the couple have four children, Sarah, Brandon, Tyler, and Isabelle.

Marlee Matlin, husband Kevin Grandalski and children Brandon Grandalski, Isabelle Grandalski and Tyler Grandalski | Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Philanthropy

Over the years, Matlin has worked with several charitable organizations such as the Easter Seals, the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation, VSA Arts, and the Red Cross. She has been a staunch advocate for the rights of deaf people throughout her life. She also testified before the Senate Committee on Labor and Human Resources in support of the National Institute on Deafness and Communication Disorders.

Actress Marlee Matlin speaks by using sign language during a Red Cross event | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

1987 Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role For “Children of a Lesser God”

1987 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama For “Children of a Lesser God”

2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture For “CODA”

2009 Star on the Walk of Fame: Motion Picture

At what age did Marlee Matlin lose her hearing?

Marlee Matlin lost almost all her hearing in the right ear and 8 percent of her hearing in the left ear when she was 18 months old.

Does Marlee Matlin have children?

Marlee Matlin has four children—Sarah, Brandon, Tyler, and Isabelle.

What is Marlee Matlin doing now?

Marlee Martlin continued acting in films and most recently appeared in the film “CODA,” which won Best Picture.

What is Marlee Matlin’s net worth?

Marlee Matlin has an estimated net worth of $11 million as of December 2023.

