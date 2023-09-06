Name Mandy Moore Net Worth $14 Million Gender Female DOB Apr 10, 1984 Age 39 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Model, Actor, Fashion designer, Voice Actor

Mandy Moore, an American singer, songwriter, and actress, has a net worth of $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She inked a contract with Epic Records back in 1999 and gained prominence through her initial hit track, "Candy." In 2001, Moore marked her entrance into the world of feature films, lending her voice to a minor role in the comedy film "Dr. Dolittle 2." From 2016 onwards, she has been a prominent figure in the successful NBC series "This Is Us."

In 2018, Mandy Moore earned $85,000 per episode as the lead in "This Is Us,". By the last season, which aired in 2022, she was making an impressive $250,000 per episode.

In 2002, Mandy Moore earned a salary of $250,000 for her role in the movie "Try Seventeen."

In 2001, Mandy Moore's earnings of $464,000 were mainly from the success of her album "Mandy Moore," which achieved gold certification by the RIAA, per The Richest. In 2000, she earned $805,000, largely driven by the popularity of her album "I Wanna Be with You," also certified gold by the RIAA. Furthermore, in 1999, her earnings amounted to $950,000, primarily due to the remarkable achievement of her album "So Real," which earned platinum certification from the RIAA.

In 2009, Moore's estimated earnings from her album "Amanda Leigh" were $16,000. Preceding that, in 2007, her earnings amounted to $109,000, following the success of her album "Wild Hope." In 2005, her earnings reached $100,000, largely attributed to her compilation album "Candy." In 2004, she earned an estimated $104,000 from the compilation album "The Best of Mandy Moore." Additionally, in 2003, her earnings were substantial at $294,000, mainly due to her album "Coverage."

Mandy Moore briefly had a fashion line called Mblem in 2005, specializing in knitwear and cashmere clothing, per Yahoo! Finance. However, the brand was discontinued in 2009.

In early 2017, Moore and her partner, Goldsmith acquired a midcentury modern home in Pasadena for $2.56 million. Unfortunately, the house had undergone some less-than-ideal 1990s renovations that had stripped away its original and timeless charm. The 3,351-square-foot residence, situated on a 1.4-acre plot, features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a backyard with a pool, offering picturesque views of the San Gabriel Valley. Moore embarked on an extensive renovation project to restore the lost midcentury modern details from the 1990s renovation.

Back in 2002, Moore purchased a home in Los Feliz for $1.725 million. This spacious 4,747-square-foot residence boasted access to expansive outdoor spaces, including a terraced backyard adorned with various gardens and seating areas. She later sold this property for $2.95 million shortly after her divorce from Ryan Adams.

Amanda Leigh Moore, known as Mandy Moore, was born on April 10, 1984, in Nashua, New Hampshire. Her mother, Stacy worked as a reporter for publications like the Orlando Sentinel, and her father, Donald, worked as a pilot for American Airlines. Mandy is the middle child among her three siblings.

In 2015, Moore entered into a relationship with Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman of Dawes. They got engaged in September 2017 and subsequently married on November 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams between 2009 and 2016.

