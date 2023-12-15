Name Pep Guardiola Net Worth $60 Million Source of Income Football Date of Birth January 18, 1971 Age 52 Years Gender Male Profession Manager Nationality Spain

Pep Guardiola, renowned for managing the Premier League club Manchester City, has amassed a net worth of $60 million. He initially started coaching at Barcelona, where he achieved unprecedented success, winning multiple domestic and international titles. His subsequent stints at Bayern Munich and Manchester City have made him one of the most sought-after figures in football.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the UEFA Champions League. Getty Images | Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic

Guardiola's income primarily stems from his illustrious football career both as a player and a highly successful manager. He is regarded as one of the highest-paid coaches in professional football history. During his tenure with Bayern Munich, he earned an impressive $24 million per year, and at Manchester City, his annual salary stands at approximately $25.1 million.

Guardiola started his career playing at FC Barcelona's La Masia Academy. His success as a defensive midfielder for Barcelona's first team, particularly during the "Dream Team" era under Johan Cruyff, earned him recognition. After retiring as a player, he took up coaching, starting with Barcelona's B team and eventually taking charge of the senior team in 2008.

Later, Guardiola successfully coached Bayern Munich and Manchester City. His ability to lead Manchester City to consecutive Premier League titles and break records, including 100 points in a single season, further contributed to his success.

Endorsements

Guardiola has signed endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Puma, bringing in around $2.5 million annually. Moreover, he charges around $127,700 per episode for his appearances on shows like Sky Sports.

In 2022, Guardiola purchased a $3.45 million Salford apartment, ranking among Greater Manchester's top property sales. Situated in the City Suites block on Chapel Street, the luxurious residence comes with various amenities, including a swimming pool.

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester City. Getty Images | Photo by Marc Atkins

Guardiola was born on January 18, 1971, in Santpedor, Spain. He has two older sisters and a younger brother, Pere, who is a football agent. The football coach is married to Cristina Serra, whom he met at 18. The couple tied the knot in 2014, and together they have three children, Maria, Màrius, and Valentina.

Guardiola is known for his political stance and linguistic ties. He supports the political independence of Catalonia, and in 2015, he confirmed his participation in the pro-independence coalition, Junts pel Sí, during that year's regional parliamentary election.

- FIFA World Coach of the Year: 2011

- Catalan of the Year Award: 2009

- Gold Medal Royal Order of Sports Merit: 2010

- Onze d'Or Coach of the Year: 2011, 2012

Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish after the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester City. Getty Images | Photo by Marc Atkins

What is Pep Guardiola's current salary at Manchester City?

As the coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola earns approximately $25.1 million, making him one of the highest-paid managers in football.

What is Pep Guardiola's net worth?

As of 2023, Pep Guardiola's net worth is estimated to be around $60 million.

Which other clubs did Pep Guardiola coach?

Guardiola has also coached Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

