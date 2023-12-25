Name Margaret Natalie Smith Net Worth $20 Million Sources of income Acting Gender Female DOB December 28, 1934 Age 88 Nationality British Profession Actor

Popular for starring in the "Harry Potter" franchise as well as the popular show "Downtown Abbey" along with its silver-screen spinoff, British actress Maggie Smith also boasts of a net worth of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from more recent outings, she has acted in more than sixty films and seventy plays. Smith started her stint in acting with the Old Vic Theatre in the 60s, before moving on to the National Theatre Company. It was there that she bagged the role of Desdemona in "Othello," which she reprised when the play was turned into a movie in 1965.

Maggie Smith as Beatrice in the Shakespeare play "Much Ado About Nothing" | Getty Images

Smith's primary source of income is her illustrious acting career, spanning film, television, and stage. She made her debut at the Oxford Playhouse at seventeen and rapidly gained recognition for her talent. Her sources of income include film projects, television appearances, and stage performances.

English actress Maggie Smith as Sarah Watkins on the set of the film "The Honey Pot" | Martin Mills | Getty Images

Making her stage debut at the Oxford Playhouse at a mere seventeen, Smith quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her journey into the spotlight continued with breakthrough roles in both film and television, earning her critical acclaim and prestigious nominations, including her first BAFTA nod for the 1959 television film "Nowhere to Go." In the decades that followed, Smith's career reached new heights with award-winning performances in films such as "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie," "California Suite," and the much-loved "Harry Potter" franchise, where she brought Professor Minerva McGonagall to life.

In her personal life, Smith was married twice, first to actor Robert Stephens, with whom she had two sons before a divorce in 1975. In the same year, she married playwright Beverley Cross, and the couple remained together until his death in 1998. Smith herself faced health challenges, and was diagnosed with Graves' Disease and breast cancer, from which she made a full recovery in 2009.

English actress Maggie Smith with her husband, actor Robert Stephens (1931 - 1995), | Getty Images

Academy Awards

1969: Best Actress in a Leading Role for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie"

1979: Best Supporting Actress for "California Suite"

BAFTA Awards

1960: Best British Actress for "Nowhere to Go" (Nomination)

1965: Best British Actress for "The Pumpkin Eater"

1969: Best British Actress for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie"

1986: Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "A Room with A View"

1999: Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Tea with Mussolini"

Golden Globe Awards

1967: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "A Thousand Clowns" (Nomination)

1979: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "California Suite"

1987: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "A Room with A View" (Nomination)

Primetime Emmy Awards

2003: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for "My House in Umbria" (Nomination)

2011: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Downton Abbey"

Tony Awards

1990: Best Actress in a Play for "Lettice and Lovage"

Evening Standard Theatre Awards

1994: Best Actress for "Three Tall Women"

What are Maggie Smith's notable film roles?

Maggie Smith is best known for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" film franchise.

What condition does Maggie Smith have?

In January 1988, Smith was diagnosed with Graves' disease.

