Name Jon Hamm Net Worth $45 Million Salary $4 Million Monthly Income $0.3 Million Gender Male Height 1.85m Profession Actor Nationality American

Also Read: Lily Collins Is Set to Become Mattel’s Next Star in ‘Polly Pocket’ | What’s Her Net Worth?

Born and brought up in St. Louis, Missouri, Jon Hamm has been interested in acting for as long as he can remember. Hamm wanted to be an actor since his childhood and possessed a keen interest in exploring the domain professionally. He participated in many theater plays when he was in school and college before starring and debuting in "The Big Show" in 1996. After doing several movie stints, he starred in his career-altering role of Don Draper in "Mad Men" (2007), which earned him global recognition and fame. As of 2023, Ham's net worth is estimated to be around $45 million.

Jon Hamm: a G. pic.twitter.com/TzfCZWHQBQ — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) August 8, 2023

Hamm has primarily earned his millions by working as a prolific actor. His acting stints have brought him immense fame and success. However, the actor has also diversified his role to pursue other streams, where he has amassed his fortunes by doing several events and brand promotions.

Also Read: As Oprah Winfrey's Maui Home Is Under Threat From Wildfires, A Look at Her Massive Real Estate Portfolio

Image Source: Mark Davis / Staff/ Getty

Salary

Also Read: Gal Gadot Is Indeed Wonderous! Here's a Look At Her Net Worth, Salary and More

Hamm's most successful career role was in a television series dubbed "Mad Men". Sources reveal how Hamm was earning a considerable $275,000 per episode for "Mad Men", which continued for nearly five seasons. Hamm earned approximately $4 million for each season, with a collective salary of $20 million for the entire series.

Jon Hamm will meet you in the CORNER OFFICE - NOW AVAILABLE On Digital and On Demand. pic.twitter.com/cpivWMPOXa — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) August 4, 2023

Business Ventures

Apart from being a prolific TV and movie actor, Hamm is also the leading face of many brand endorsements and deals, including Mercedes. Hamm has been roped in by Mercedes to sign a five-year deal worth $15–25 million. Hamm has also done commercials for leading brands such as H&R Block and American Airlines.

Hamm is known to have charmed the world through his exclusive acting skills. But the actor has also done several real estate transactions that have added a few million to his already-growing bank account. In 2013, Joh Hamm and his wife Jennifer Westfeldt purchased a 1,000-square-foot penthouse on the upper east side of Manhattan for $2.45 million. The couple later split, which compelled Hamm to renovate the house before renting it out for $15,000 a month. In 2017, Hamm again purchased a new house for $3.375 million in Los Feliz, LA.

Net Worth in 2023 $50 Million Net Worth in 2022 $48 Million Net Worth in 2021 $42 Million Net Worth in 2020 $38 Million Net Worth in 2019 $34 Million

Hamm was in a committed relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt, who was also an actress and screenwriter. The couple split in 2017 after 18 years of marriage. Hamm was also reportedly addicted to alcohol in his life and had received treatment to cure his level of alcoholism and addiction.

Image Source: Jason Merritt / Staff/ Getty

Hamm has won global recognition and fame for his role in the TV series "Mad Men". He later won a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV Series for "Mad Men", followed by two trophies for screen actor guild awards. For his role in "Mad Men", the actor also received an Emmy nomination.

Image Source: Mark Davis / Staff/ Getty

What Is Jon Hamm's Debut Movie?

Hamm debuted in 1996 by starring in a show called "The Big Show."

What Did Jon Hamm Do Before Working In Movies And TV?

Jon Hamm was a teacher before becoming an actor.

Is Jon Hamm An Alcoholic?

Hamm is said to have struggled with Alcohol and has received treatment for his addiction.

More from MARKETREALIST

The Magic of Being Hermione Granger: Emma Watson's Net Worth Touches $85 Million

As Singer Luke Bryan Cancels His Tour, Here's a Look at His Career, Entrepreneurship and Net Worth