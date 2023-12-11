What is Lou Diamond Phillips' net worth?

Name Lou Diamond Phillips Net Worth $6 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth February 17, 1962 Age 61 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Television director, Film director, Songwriter, Screenwriter Nationality United States of America, The Philippines

Lou Diamond Phillips, the renowned actor and director, has amassed a fortune of $6 million. He made his Broadway debut with the 1996 revival of "The King and I," where he played the role of King Mongkut of Siam. However, it was his breakthrough role as Ritchie Valens in the 1987 biographical drama film "La Bamba," that helped him gain widespread recognition.

Lou Diamond Phillips | GettyImages | Photo by Dominik Bindl

Phillips' income stems from his roles in movies and television, directorial ventures, endorsements, and businesses. His journey began with the low-budget film "Trespasses," leading to a breakthrough in "La Bamba" (1987).

In 1988, he starred in the acclaimed inner-city drama "Stand and Deliver" alongside Edward James Olmos, earning a Golden Globe nomination and winning the Independent Spirit Award for his role as Angel David Guzman.

The same year, he co-starred in the Western "Young Guns," portraying historical outlaw Jose Chavez y Chavez. The 1990s saw Phillips revisiting his role in "Young Guns II." He also performed as a vocalist for The Pipefitters.

Lou Diamond Phillips speaks onstage at a screening of “Stand and Deliver” | Photo by Jerod Harris | Getty Images

His Broadway debut in the 1996 show "The King and I" earned him a Theatre World Award and Tony Award nomination. He went on to appear in TV sitcoms like "George Lopez" (2002–2004) and the first season of "24."

In 2009, he won the reality series "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" and hosted "An Officer and a Movie" on The Military Channel. Phillips also delved into comedy-action with "The Big Hit" and made a cameo in "Hollywood Homicide" in 2003.

He joined the cast of reality shows like "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off" (2012) and co-starred in "Longmire" (2012-2017) as Henry Standing Bear. One of his most famous roles includes playing the serial killer Richard Ramirez in "The Night Stalker."

Besides acting, he ventured into writing, co-authoring screenplays, and releasing his debut novel, "Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira" (2019), illustrated by his wife, Yvonne. Moreover, he has directed various films, including "Sioux City" (1994) and "Tao of Surfing" (2016).

Phillips was born on February 17, 1962, in the Philippines. Named after US Marine Leland "Lou" Diamond, he was adopted by his stepfather after his father's death. He graduated from Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi in 1980, and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Drama from the University of Texas at Arlington.

During the production of "Trespasses," he met Julie Cypher. The two married each other in 1987 but divorced three years later. Later, he got engaged to Jennifer Tilly but their relationship did not work out. In 1994, he married Kelly Preston. However, they decided to part ways in 2007. In 2007, Phillips married his current wife, Yvonne Boismier.

Lou Diamond Phillips | GettyImages | Photo by Theo Wargo

