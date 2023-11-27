Name Anže Kopitar Net Worth $18 Million Annual Income $10 Million Sources of Income NHL Tournaments Date of Birth August 24, 1987 Age 36 Years Gender Male Nationality Slovenia Profession Ice Hockey Player, Athlete

The exceptional ice hockey player Anze Kopitar made his debut in 2006 and has been the captain of the team Los Angeles Kings in the NHL (National Hockey League). Kopitar has an estimated net worth of $18 million as per the Celebrity Net Worth. Kopitar has devoted his entire career to the NHL as the game derived the sense of passion and satisfaction that brings out his best version. He has lifted the Stanley Championship Cup as a captain in two seasons i.e. 2011-12 and 2013-14. Kopitar is known for his exceptional game as a two-way forward which includes both the offense and defense positions for which he also bagged the Selke Award. He assisted his team which has led them to score 14 times, and also has the highest faceoff encounters.

Anze Kopitar #11 and Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings | Photo by Ronald Martinez | Getty Images

Kpoitar's primary source of income is his NHL tournaments and matches. Other sources of Kopitar's income include brand endorsements, sponsorships, competitions, and contract extensions. He became the first Slovenian to make an NHL debut and represented the Slovenian National Team in the 2014 Winter Olympics held at Sochi. He had signed the 8-year contract with the Kings which gave him a whopping bonus of $18 million of which $80 million was fixed and he earned a salary of $10 million on average. Recently in 2022-23, Kopitar signed a 2-year extension contract with Los Angeles Kings amounting to $14 million.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shakes hands with Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings | Photo by Gregory Shamus | Getty Images

Anze and his wife Ines Kopitar have made some really great real estate investments which added to their personal assets. They purchased adjoining houses at the Manhattan beach for $10 million and have put them on sale for $37 million. The houses were a perfect stay and getaway for Kopitars with stunning beach views, huge bedrooms, and an alluring seashore kinda entry gate. Anze owns a Porsche Cayenne worth $80,000 and is famous as one of the highest-paid players in the NHL.

Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates with the Stanley Cup | Photo by Bruce Bennett | Getty Images

Born on 24 August 1987, Anze Kopitar spent his childhood in Jesenice, Yugoslavia which is now a part of Slovenia. His father was a phenomenal hockey player who won league titles for his team three times. Kopitar's brother Gasper who is five years younger than him often takes English classes from him. Anze can fluently speak five languages: English, Swedish, German, Slovene and Serbian.

Anze married his long-time girlfriend Ines Dominic in 2013 and welcomed a daughter Neza in 2015 and a son Jakob in 2016. The couple met in 2005 in Slovenia during Kopitar's Under-18 World Championship and have made several public appearances. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Otocec Castle in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and are currently living in Los Angeles, USA with Ines being the homemaker and Anze being bound by the contract and is packed till 2025-26.

Kopitars enjoying family time| Instagram| Anze Kopitar

Instagram 60.2K Followers Twitter 177.1K Followers Facebook 134K Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anze Kopitar (@anzekopitar)

- Lady Byng Award (second time)

- The Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

- Frank J. Selke Award

- Emmy Award 2018

Kopitar took the Emmy to Instagram and wrote hilariously: Well this is a first and probably last...Who knew I got it in me.| Instagram| anzekopitar

Has Anže Kopitar won the Stanley Cup?

Anže Kopitar has raised the Stanley Cup as a champion two times.

How many goals has Anže Kopitar secured till now?

Kopitar has secured 395 goals assisting in 751 and scoring 1,146 career points.

Is Anže Kopitar married?

Yes. He married his lady love Ines Dominic in 2013.

