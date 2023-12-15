Name Lleyton Hewitt Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Tennis Gender Male Date of Birth February 24, 1981 Age 42 Years Nationality Australia Profession Tennis player

The popular Australian professional tennis player Lleyton Hewitt was the former World No. 1 Tennis player. Between the years 1997 and 2016, he completed twenty consecutive Australian Open men's singles tournaments. He was also the runner-up at the 2004 US Open. He is also the most recent Australian man to ever win a major singles title with two at the 2001 US Open and the 2002 Wimbledon Championships. As of December 2023, Lleyton Hewitt's net worth is somewhere around $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Most of his net worth is a result of his amazing tennis talent and the many paychecks that he got due to his performance on the court. Apart from this, he also earns quite a lot from endorsements.

Career highlights

His professional tennis career began in the year 1998, and by the year 2000, he was already the youngest male player to have won the Grand Slam doubles title at the age of 19. In the 2001 U.S. Open, he won his first Grand Slam singles after he defeated Yevgeny Kafelnikov. He has also won the Tokyo Open and the Tennis Master Cup which later earned him the number one title. In 2001, he became the youngest male in the ATP era to be ranked World No.1 in the singles. He was just 20 years old and went on to win back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. He defeated another No. 1, Gustavo Kuerten in 2003.

He announced that he would retire after the 2016 Australian Open. On his 20th appearance, he won his first-round match by defeating James Duckworth. He was also seen replacing injured Nick Kyrgios at the Davis Cup. He again played with Sam Groth at the 2018 Australian Open. He has so far competed in five World Cups and has also represented his country in three Olympics.

Apart from his earnings on court he also signed a multi-year deal with Nike in 2000 and has been sponsored by the company a lot. He has also collaborated with Yonex.

Lleyton Hewitt was born in 1981, in Adelaide, Australia to Glynn and Cherilyn Hewitt. His father was a football player and his mother was a physical education teacher. He played football until the age of 13 and later decided to pursue tennis. He was in a relationship with Kim Clijsters but the pair later canceled their wedding after getting engaged to each other. He later proposed to Australian actress Bec Cartwright and they got married in July 2005. The couple has three children. He lives with his family in their home in Nassau, Bahamas.

Did Hewitt ever win a Grand Slam?

Yes, he has won two Grand Slam singles titles.

Did Hewitt ever play Djokovic?

Yes, he played against Novak Djokovic but lost in straight sets.

Are Bec Cartwright and Lleyton Hewitt still married?

Yes, the two are still married and are proud parents of three children. They currently live in the Bahamas, where they moved to pay less taxes.

Is Lleyton Hewitt's son a tennis player?

Yes, Cruz Hewitt is only 14 years old and is already making a name for himself as a tennis player.

When did Lleyton Hewitt last win Wimbledon?

He last won the Wimbledon in the year 2002.

