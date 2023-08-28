Name Laurence Fishburne Net Worth $30-$35 million Salary $2.5 Million + Gender Male DOB Jul 30, 1961 Age 62 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Playwright, Film Producer, Film director, Voice Actor, Screenwriter

You might recognize Laurence Fishburne as a powerful actor who often takes on authoritative roles. Besides his acting roles, Fishburne is also a screenwriter and producer and he's made quite a fortune—estimated to be at around $35 million, as per CA Knowledge.

Also Read: Sexy Screen Siren: What’s 'Mad Men' Star Christina Hendricks' Net Worth?

Remember Morpheus in "The Matrix" trilogy, Jason Styles in "Boyz n the Hood" and Ike Turner in "What's Love Got to Do With It"? Well, all those roles were played by Fishburne. He's been in other relevant roles in "Apocalypse Now," "Mystic River," and "Akeelah and the Bee" and you've probably seen him on shows like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Black-ish."

Image Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"The Matrix" paycheck

Also Read: From JK Rowling to ‘The Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening, Here Are The 10 Richest Authors of All Time

Fishburne started with a small paycheck for the first film in "The Matrix" series. However, things changed in the sequels—he pocketed $15 million for each of the second and third movies. He also snagged an excellent 3.75% cut of the backend earnings. Altogether, those two films netted him around $40 million.

Image Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Also Read: 'Pitch Perfect': What is Brittany Snow's Net Worth?

Lawrence Fishburne's earnings from television

During his "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" days, Fishburne was raking in quite a sum. At its peak, he pulled in a hefty $350,000 per episode, adding up to roughly $8 million per season. Filming around 61 episodes, he has definitely bagged around $21 million.

In "Black-ish," Laurence Fishburne wears two hats: he stars in the show and serves as an executive producer. For each episode, he took home a handsome $200,000.

During his time on "Hannibal," he made around $175,000 for each of the 36 episodes he appeared in, which adds up to a pretty impressive total of about $6.3 million.

Image Source: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Laurence Fishburne's real estate

Actor Laurence Fishburne has purchased a two-bedroom penthouse on the Upper West Side from Alberta Wright, the owner of Jezebel restaurant. The penthouse which was last listed in the 1990s at $785,000 includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fireplace, and two terraces. While the exact price remains undisclosed, apartments of similar size and location generally sell for around $2 million after renovation. Fishburne previously sold a three-bedroom condo for $3.5 million, which he bought for $1.9 million in 1998.

Net Worth in 2023 $35 Million Net Worth in 2022 $32 Million Net Worth in 2021 $30 Million Net Worth in 2020 $28 Million Net Worth in 2019 $26 Million Net Worth in 2018 $25 Million

Laurence Fishburne's role as Ike Turner in "What's Love Got to Do with It" (1993) earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He also received nominations for a Golden Globe and an Independent Spirit Award for the same role.

In the television world, Fishburne boasts eleven Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He clinched three wins for his roles in "TriBeCa" (1993), "Miss Evers' Boys" (1997), and "#FreeRayshawn" (2017). His contributions to film and TV garnered him five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. These include his performances in "The Tuskegee Airmen" (1996), "Mystic River" (2003), "Bobby" (2006), "Thurgood" (2011), and "Black-ish" (2017, 2018).

Onstage, Fishburne received two Tony Award nominations. His remarkable achievement includes winning the Best Featured Actor in a Play award for his role in August Wilson's "Two Trains Running" in 1992.

Image Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

How much does Laurence Fishburne make annually?

Laurence Fishburne earns an estimated salary of over $2.5 million per year.

What is the height of Laurence Fishburne?

The height of Laurence Fishburne is 1.84m.

What is the name of Laurence Fishburne’s wife?

Laurence Fishburne is currently divorced and has not married anyone since 2018.

More from MARKETREALIST

With a Timeless Voice Relevant Even After 50 Years, Diana Ross Has Built a $250 Million Net Worth

An Injury Changed Charlize Theron's Life and Guided Her Towards Hollywood; Here's Her Net Worth