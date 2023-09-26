What Was Legendary Talk Show Host Larry King's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Name Larry King Net Worth $50 million Salary $2 million Gender Male DOB Nov 19, 1933 - Jan 23, 2021 Age 87 years Nationality United States of America Profession Journalist, Talk show host, Actor, Voice Actor, Radio personality, Writer, TV Personality

Also Read: What Is 4-Time Grammy Winner Lenny Kravitz's Net Worth?

Larry King, a renowned American radio and television journalist, had a net worth of $50 million at the time of his passing. He gained fame through his role as the host of "Larry King Live" on CNN. On January 23, 2021, Larry King passed away at the age of 87.

Larry King speaks during Larry King Live: Disaster in the Gulf Telethon/ Jordan Strauss/ Getty Images

In 1957, Larry King started at WAHR in Miami, initially performing odd jobs around the studio. However, he got his break when one of the station's announcers quit, and he began his on-air career on May 1, 1957, as a disc jockey with a 9 am to noon slot. King also handled two-afternoon newscasts and a sportscast, earning a weekly wage of $50.

Also Read: Vince Carter Has Had The Longest Career In NBA; What Is His Net Worth?

When Larry King initially joined CNN in 1985, his annual salary was $200,000. However, by the early 1990s, his earnings had surged to $2 million per year. In 1994, Larry inked a four-year contract that awarded him a hefty $3.5 million annually.

Also Read: What Is Reggae Star Shaggy's Net Worth?

In May 1998, during the pinnacle of his success at CNN, King signed a new agreement that substantially raised his income to match other prominent news anchors at the time. At that point, "Larry King Live" was CNN's highest-rated show. Under the terms of this deal, Larry King was guaranteed a salary of $7 million per year over five years, totaling $35 million. Adjusted for today's dollars, earning $7 million in 1998 is equivalent to roughly $13 million.

In addition to the salary increase, he also received stock options in CNN's parent company, Time Warner, and a substantial signing bonus estimated to be around $5 million.

Broadcast journalist Larry King at his 60th Broadcasting Anniversary Event at HYDE Sunset/Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Larry King made memorable appearances in film and television, including "Ghostbusters," "Shrek 2," and "30 Rock." He played himself in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" in 2016. In 2012, he hosted a third-party presidential debate and moderated the Kazenergy Eurasian Forum in 2011. He also hosted "In View with Larry King" from 2012 to 2013 and remained active on Twitter. Additionally, he appeared in TV infomercials.

Instagram 102K Facebook 345K Twitter 2.2M

Larry King poses for portrait as the Friars Club and Crescent Hotel honor him for his 86th birthday/ Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Larry King's personal life got nearly as much attention as his popular show. He went through eight marriages and fathered five children. His first marriage to high school sweetheart Freda Miller occurred when he was just 19, but it was annulled after a year. King married Playboy Bunny Alene Akins twice, first from 1962 to 1963, and again in 1969 only to divorce in 1972. His most recent marriage to Shawn Southwick lasted from 1997 until he filed for divorce in 2019.

King faced various health issues, primarily related to his heart. He experienced his first major heart attack in 1987, which led to a quintuple bypass surgery. Subsequently, he established the Larry King Cardiac Foundation, dedicated to providing life-saving heart procedures to those unable to afford them.

In April 2019, he had another heart attack and later revealed suffering from a stroke that left him in a coma for weeks. Tragically, in August 2020, two of his children, Andy and Chaia King, passed away within a few weeks of each other.

How many times did Larry King marry?

Larry King married 8 times.

How much did Larry King make per year?

In 1998, at the peak of his success, King signed a new contract that doubled his salary, earning him $7 million per year for five years, totaling $35 million a year.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Sex and the City' Star Cynthia Nixon's Net Worth?

What Is 'Mr. Big' Chris Noth's Net Worth?