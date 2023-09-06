Name Kristin Chenoweth Net Worth $16 Million Income $1,50,000 Annual Income $2 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth July 24, 1968 Age 55 Years Nationality American Profession Actress

The celebrated American actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is best known for her role in the hit musical series, "Glee". She first appeared in the movie called "Topa Topa Bluffs." Kristin is a Tony Award winner which she bagged in the category of Best Featured Actress in a Musical. On top of her elaborate television and movie career, she has also released various albums over the years. She released her debut album in the year 2001 under the label Sony Music Entertainment and has released many more albums since. Kristin Chenoweth's net worth is an estimated $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The actress and singer has various sources of income. However, a major chunk of her net worth is attributed to her singing and acting for several years. Kristin Chenoweth has also earned quite a lot with her performance in the Broadway musical "Wicked". Her journey in the world of showbiz has been a treat to watch from Broadway to TV, she has successfully captivated audiences everywhere.

Kristin Chenoweth reportedly has an apartment in Beverly Hills apartment which houses her nine-foot tall piano. The two-bedroom-condo was spread over a 2,111-square-foot space and boasts a balcony, a mudroom, and three bathrooms, as per LA Times. She also owns a condo in Nashville, which she bought with her Fiance, Josh Bryant.

Chenoweth started by performing art at the Lyrics Theatre where she would go while she was also pursuing her master's degree. After completing her degree she participated in many vocal competitions. She continued to appear in her regional theatre productions including, "Babes in Arms" at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and also Phantom. In 1999 she performed for the Broadway "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" as the titular character's little sister named Sally. She gained recognition for this role and even bagged the Tony and Drama Desk award for this character. She went on to split her time between both stage and TV. Chenoweth made her movie debut in 2002 with the movie "Topa Topa Bluffs."

Chenoweth was adopted when she was only 5 days old by Junie Smith Chenoweth and Jerry Morris Chenoweth who were both chemical engineers from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. In her memoir "I'm No Philosopher, but I Got Thoughts", she later revealed the true identity of her biological parents as musicians Billy Etheridge and "Mama Lynn".

Chenoweth has dated many actors over the years including Dana Brunetti, Lane Garrison, and Seth Green. She was engaged to Josh Bryant, and the love birds tied the knot on September 2. In 2009, in her memoir, called, "A Little Bit Wicked" she talked about her faith and also described herself as socially liberal. She also talked about how she suffers from an inner ear condition called Ménière's disease which causes her to lose balance on stage.

Chenoweth has gotten numerous awards and nominations over the years. She has won the Primetime Emmy Awards and several awards like the Theatre World Awards, Drama Desk Award, Tony Award, and more.

Which Broadway role was written specifically for Kristin Chenoweth?

The role of Glinda that she played in the musical called, "Wicked" was written keeping Kristin in mind.

For which role did Kristin Chenoweth win an Emmy?

Kristin Chenoweth won the Emmy for her role as Olive Snook in ABC's "Pushing Daisies."

Is Kristin Chenoweth married?

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant are a newlywed couple, the two got married on September 2.

