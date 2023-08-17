Name Kris Jenner Net Worth $170 million Salary $40 million Annual Income N/A Sources of income Television and Business Ventures Gender Female DOB November 5, 1951 Age 67 years Profession Manager/TV personality Nationality American

The matriarch of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner is a household name in the world of reality TV and business. The television star, producer, and author has an estimated net worth of $170 million as of June 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A businesswoman and entrepreneur, Jenner has nearly doubled her net worth since 2019, when she was worth $90 million, as per Insider.

Jenner is most famous for appearing on the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and for being the mother of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. It was Jenner who transformed the Kardashian-Jenner into a brand and made her daughters pop culture icons.

Jenner is a professional momager™ (mom and manager) to daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. That is the main source of her income but she also earns through various other business and television ventures and brand endorsements.

Kris Jenner’s salary is reportedly $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Forbes reported that Jenner takes 10% of everything that her children earn from products, gigs, and television shows, which is a lot of money given that Kim Kardashian is worth $1.7 billion and Kylie Jenner is worth $680 million as of 2023.

Jenner recieved about $17 million from her daughter Kylie alone in 2018 and when cosmetics conglomerate Coty Inc. bought a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics the next year in 2019, Jenner made a whopping $30 million, as per Forbes.

Jenner co-founded the cosmetics company called KKW Beauty with daughter Kim Kardashian in 2017. Three years later, Coty Inc. acquired a 20% stake in KKW for $200 million, valuing the company at $1 billion. Jenner owned 8% of KKW worth $80 million at the time, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jenner was also a silent partner in Kylie Cosmetics and when Coty Inc paid $600 million for a 51% stake in the company in 2019, it was revealed she owned a 10% stake. As per the official filings, Jenner sold half her stake in the deal, for a pre-tax windfall of $30 million, as per the publication.

Apart from the business ventures, Jenner was behind the creation of the famous TV show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. E!, a cable network reportedly agreed to an $80 million deal in 2015 and signed another “below $100 million” deal in 2017, as per Cosmopolitan. All the family members took an equal cut of the total pay, but TMZ reported that Jenner took an additional 10% managing fee which bumped her pay by another $15 million.

Kris Jenner has cashed in on her popularity to gain traction on social media as well. With her huge following she regularly promotes products from diamonds and CBD tea to fancy toothbrushes.

Her most notable endorsement is for Fashion Nova, which she reportedly picked up after daughter Kim admitted to turning down a $1 million deal with the company.

Jenner’s primary residence from 2017 to 2020 was a six-bedroom mansion in Calabasas, which she bought for $9.9 million in 2017. She sold the house in 2020 in an off-market deal to Katharina Harf, the daughter of Peter Harf, the CEO of Coty Inc.

Jenner owns a $12 million luxurious mansion in In La Quinta, California. She also owns the family's $4 million Hidden Hills mansion, which is seen on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". Jenner is also the owner of a $20 million home in Hidden Hills, which is located right next to daughter Khloe, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

2019 $90 million 2020 $190 million 2021 $170 million 2022 $230 million

In 1978, Jenner married high-profile lawyer Robert Kardashian, who famously defended OJ Simpson in his 1995 murder trial. With Kardashian, Jenner had four kids, Kim, Kourtney, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian.

She then married star Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, whom she divorced in 2015 the same year Caitlyn Jenner transitioned. With Caitlyn, Kris Jenner has two daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

How old is Kris Jenner?

Kris Jenner is 67 years.

What nationality is Kris Jenner?

Kristen Mary "Kris" Jenner is an American.

What is Kris Jenner’s net worth in 2023?

Kris Jenner’s net worth is $170 million in 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

How is Kris Jenner related to Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian is one of four children that Kris had with Robert Kardashian.

