What Is Indian Diva Katrina Kaif’s Net Worth?

Name Katrina Kaif Net Worth $60 million Gender Female DOB Jul 16, 1983 Age 40 years Nationality British Profession Model, actor

Also Read: All About the Lawsuit Accusing Chinese Fast-Fashion Giant Shein of RICO Violations

Born in Hong Kong, Katrina Kaif moved to London after living in various countries. Her life took a turn when she stepped into modeling and caught the eye of Indian filmmaker Kaizad Gustad, leading to her role in "Boom" (2003). While the film didn't do well, it marked her entry into the industry. Now, two decades later, she is one of Bollywood's most successful actresses with a net worth of $60 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

With a monthly income reaching $364,500 and an estimated annual income of $3 million, Kaif is much in demand. She makes approximately $1 million per film, a testament to her star power in the industry.

Also Read: Legendary Gymnast Nadia Comaneci Scored a Perfect 10 at the Age of 14; Here's Her Net Worth

Endorsements

Kaif is the face of numerous brands such as Slice, Nakshatra, Lux, Panasonic, Lakme, Oppo, and more. She recently inked a deal with Reebok, securing a 40 percent increase in her endorsement fees from previous agreements.

Also Read: What is Telegram Founder Pavel Durov's Net Worth?

Image Source: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Kay Beauty

In 2019, Kaif ventured into the world of cosmetics with her beauty line, Kay Beauty. Offering a wide range of products including lip tints, lip liners, lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyeliners, eyebrow pencils, and more, the brand emphasizes that its offerings are both vegan and cruelty-free. Impressively, the company reports an annual revenue of approximately $12 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina)

Forbes Highest Paid

Kaif's earns from her roles in films, lucrative brand endorsements, and stage shows. Her net worth has been steadily increasing, with an annual growth rate of approximately 13 percent. Forbes India recognized her as the 23rd highest-paid celebrity in their prestigious list of the top 100 earners in 2019.

The actress's real estate holdings are nothing short of impressive. She owns a 3 BHK Apartment in Bandra. She also invested in a property in Lokhandwala, which is worth $2 million. Her primary residence is a lavish 4-BHK penthouse in Bandra, where she currently resides with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Kaif also owns a bungalow in London, boasting an approximate value of $850,680.

Car Collection

Kaif boasts an impressive collection of cars, including an Audi Q3, a Mercedes ML350, and an Audi Q7. She recently acquired a Range Rover Vogue LWB, a luxurious addition to her collection.

Instagram 78M Facebook 34M

Kaif, a British actress, was born on July 16, 1983. Her father is of Kashmiri descent and her mother is British. The actress's personal life has been a subject of media attention. She was in a relationship with actor Salman Khan. Reports claimed that a past incident involved Salman allegedly slapping Kaif during an argument. However, they have remained friends after their breakup.

Katrina was also linked to actor Ranbir Kapoor and their relationship was confirmed in 2013. The two eventually broke up in 2016. She later started dating actor Vicky Kaushal and got married to him in 2021 in a widely covered wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, India.

Image Source: Instagram/@katrinakaif

How much is Kay by Katrina worth?

The brand has grown over the years and is currently worth $12 million.

How many siblings does Katrina Kaif have?

She has seven siblings. Kaif's parents divorced when she was a child, and her father moved to the United States.

More from MARKETREALIST

Legendary Basketball Coach Bobby Knight Was Also Infamous For Anger Issues; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Real Estate Tycoon Mohamed Hadid’s Net Worth?