The 'Star Wars" franchise is one of the most iconic in showbiz and changed the game for Hollywood, but the force behind it, Kathleen Kennedy is a highly successful American film producer with a $300 million net worth. The current President of Lucasfilm Ltd., a Walt Disney subsidiary, she's renowned for her work in Hollywood, co-founding Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg and her husband, Frank Marshall. Kennedy's impressive career includes producing blockbuster hits such as "Indiana Jones," "Jurassic Park," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Sixth Sense," and the "Star Wars" trilogy.

Kathleen Kennedy is the film producer behind films that made $13 billion at the global box office, and her main revenue stream originates from there. Kathleen's most successful film is "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015), which grossed a remarkable $2.068 billion. She began her producing career with the iconic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982) and went on to serve as an executive producer for notable films like "Back to the Future" (1985), "Jurassic Park" (1993), and "Schindler's List" (1993).

She's been instrumental in the success of the Star Wars franchise since becoming President of Lucasfilm. Her oversight of films like "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi," which grossed billions worldwide, significantly boosted her earnings. Kathleen also played a crucial role in the revival of the "Indiana Jones" series.

Kathleen Kennedy's extensive knowledge and experience in the film industry make her a sought-after figure for endorsements and speaking engagements. Her reputation in Hollywood allows her to endorse various projects and initiatives, earning income through endorsement deals and public appearances.

Kathleen and Frank have owned remarkable properties in the Los Angeles area over the years. In 2010, they sold their Pacific Palisades home to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson for $26 million. In 2015, they purchased a two-acre property in Malibu for $9.75 million and a Sullivan Canyon home, formerly owned by "Golden Girls" star Bea Arthur, for $14.925 million. In August 2023, they listed the Malibu home for sale at $18.5 million.

Kathleen's love for cars is no surprise, given her wealth. Her collection features top-notch vehicles like the Jaguar F-Type, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. The Jaguar F-Type costs about $89,900, while the Rolls-Royce is around $450,000.

Kathleen Kennedy, born on June 5, 1953, in Berkeley, California, had a family deeply connected to the arts. Kathleen has a twin sister, Connie, who is an executive producer at Profile Studios, and another sister, Dana, who was a press secretary for former Washington governor Gary Locke.

In 1987, Kathleen married producer Frank Marshall, and they have two daughters, Lily and Megan. Both Lily and Megan have ventured into the film industry, with Lily appearing in the 2009 movie "The Scenesters," and Megan making appearances on TV series like "Blue's Clues" (1996) and "FaceSpace" (2012).

Kathleen Kennedy's remarkable career has earned her a multitude of awards and honors, including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 2019 and the Academy Fellowship at the BAFTA Awards in 2020. She's been recognized by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Christopher Awards, CinEuphoria Awards, National Board of Review, Online Film & Television Association, PGA Awards (including a shared Lifetime Achievement Award in Motion Pictures with Frank Marshall), and the Women in Film Crystal Awards. She also received the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award from the American Cinema Editors in 2003 and the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Award at CinemaCon in 2013. Her accolades also include being named Woman of the Year at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in 2017.

Who is the CEO of Star Wars?

Kathleen Kennedy is the CEO and the driving force behind Star Wars.

How much does Kathleen Kennedy make annually?

Kathleen Kennedy earns an estimated salary of $25 Million + per year.

