What is 'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill's Net Worth?

Actor Sam Neil, best known for his roles in movies like "Jurassic Park", has been part of many big projects. Over the years, he has also been honored with several awards. Apart from being a successful actor, he is also an established voice actor, director, and producer. Neil is also known for his works including "The Piano," "The Hunt For Red October," "The Tudors," "Merlin," and "Peaky Blinders." As of 2023, Sam Neill's net worth is around $18 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Earlier this year, "The Piano" star released his memoir "Did I Ever Tell You This?", in which he revealed that he was being treated for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. Neill recently gave an update about the rare kind of blood cancer he is struggling with. He said that he has been warned by doctors that the treatment will stop working at some point.

He has accrued most of his wealth through movies and TV shows. He has been acting in the movies since the '70s and made millions through his acting.

Neill once lived in a house in the Double Bay area of Australia. In 2020, it was reported that he sold this home for around $4 million. His primary residence is in Alexandra, a town on the South Island of New Zealand where he also owns a winery and has several farm animals. In addition to this, he also has a home in Wellington, New Zealand. The successful actor owns luxury cars including a Maybach, a Mercedes, and a Range Rover.

Nigel John Dermot Neill was born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, and raised in New Zealand as his father was in the army. He holds both Irish and British passports along with his New Zealand citizenship. In 1954, he attended a boarding school in Christchurch. He was later transferred to Victoria University in Wellington, from where he graduated with a BA in English literature. He began appearing in films in the early '70s and was seen in TV films like "Hunt's Duffer," "The City of No," and more. He then worked in Australian productions such as the TV show "The Sullivans", "The Journalist," "Just Out of Reach," "My Brilliant Career" and "Attack Force Z.

In the '80s he let go of a major role in the next James Bond after Roger Moore stepped down, the role later went to Timothy Dalton. It was in the '90s that he started appearing in Hollywood productions and became one of the most recognizable actors here in The States. One of his first roles in Hollywood was in the movie, "Amerika." He later starred in movies like "The Hunt for the Red October", "Sirens," and also "In the Mouth of Madness." He later entered the world of voice acting. To date, he is best known for his works in "Jurassic Park" and its various sequels.

The actor was in a relationship with actress Lisa Harrow with whom he has a son. Neill then married make-up artist Noriko Watanabe and the couple had a child in 1991. The two separated in 2017 after which he started seeing a political journalist Laura Tingle.

Neill has won many awards including, the Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards, Sitges - Catalonian International Film Festival award, Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival award, Logie Awards, New Zealand Screen Awards, New Zealand Film and TV Awards (II), and more.

The celebrated New Zealand actor is best known for his works in "Jurassic Park", "The Piano", and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople."

Yes, he played the role of Chester Campbell in the series "Peaky Blinders."

