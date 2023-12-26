What Is ‘Doc Hollywood’ Actor Julie Warner’s Net Worth?

Name Julie Warner Net Worth $2 million Source of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth February 9, 1965 Age 58 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American actress Julie Warner, famous for roles in films like "Doc Hollywood," has a net worth of $2 million. Having been part of successful films like "Star Trek" and "The Puppet Masters," she has created quite a fan following. The actress also appeared in short-lived series like "Pride & Joy" and "Crash."

Julie Warner during Gala Screening of Anna Wilding's Buddha Wild to benefit Amnesty International | Photo by Mark Sullivan | Getty Images

Warner began her television career with a 1981 episode of "Guiding Light." In the late '80s, she made guest appearances on "21 Jump Street" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and played a brief part in Andrew Dice Clay's HBO special "The Diceman Cometh." She also appeared in the TV film "Stolen: One Husband," and episodes of "The Outsiders" and "Herman's Head" in the '90s.

Warner's first main role was as Amy Sherman on the 1995 NBC sitcom "Pride & Joy," which unfortunately lasted only six episodes. Warner then featured in TV films like "Grown-Ups" and "Mr. Murder" and three episodes of "Party of Five." In 1999, she took on the main role of Danni Lipton on the CBS legal drama "Family Law." Post-"Family Law," Warner appeared in TV films like "Baseball Wives" and "A Screwball Homicide."

Starting in 2003, she played a recurring role as Megan O'Hara on the FX medical drama "Nip/Tuck." During the late 2000s, she was part of the TV films "Crossroads: A Story of Forgiveness" and "Our First Christmas." Later, she appeared in various shows such as "Leap Year," "Supermoms," "Dexter," and "Grey's Anatomy." After a five-year break from television, she returned in 2021 with a guest role on "The Good Doctor."

Julie Warner during 21st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival | Photo by Chris Weeks | WireImage

Film Career

Warner made her film debut with a small role in the 1990 film "Flatliners" and gained recognition in the 1991 romantic comedy "Doc Hollywood" opposite Michael J. Fox. She continued with roles in "Mr. Saturday Night," "Indian Summer," and "The Puppet Masters." Later, she performed in "White Lies" in 1997 and "Pros & Cons" in 1999.

Warner returned in 2006 with the teen gymnastics dramedy "Stick It" and later appeared in the rugby drama "Forever Strong" in 2008. In 2010, she had a small role in the dystopian drama "Radio Free Albemuth." Warner continued with films like "Little Women, Big Cars" and "Telling of the Shoes." She then starred in films like "Chalk it Up," "Star Trek," and a parody film "Unbelievable!!!!!."

Actress Julie Warner poses at Cure Autism Now's "Acts of Love" pre-show dinner at Mastro's Steak House| Photo by Amanda Edwards | Getty Images

Warner was born on February 9, 1965, in Manhattan, New York. She attended the Dalton School and later studied theater arts at Brown University. After graduation, she worked as a waitress while auditioning for acting roles.

In 1995, Warner married actor, screenwriter, and director Jonathan Price. They welcomed their son, Jackson, in 1997. The couple divorced in 2010.

Who did Julie Warner marry?

Julie Warner married writer-director Jonathan Prince. They have a son named Jackson.

Who played Miss Henshaw in the "Star Trek" franchise?

Julie Warner played the character of Christy Henshaw.

