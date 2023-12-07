Name Amy Robach Net Worth $20 Million Salary $3 Million Sources of Income Journalism Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 6, 1973 Age 50 Nationality American Profession Journalist

Familiar with audiences for her appearances on ABC shows such as "20/20" and "Good Morning America," journalist and anchor Amy Robach has earned a net worth of $20 million as of December 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. A portion of her net worth is linked to the wealth of her ex-husband Andrew Shue, who is an actor and a successful internet entrepreneur. Apart from popular daily news shows, Robach has also hosted "Pandemic: What You Need to Know."

Robach's net worth is largely fueled by her journalism career and her former husband's wealth. She began her career in Broadcast journalism at WCBD, a television station in Charleston, South Carolina. She was there until 1999 and later left to work at WTTG in Washington D.C. They then moved to MSNBC in 2004 where she remained for nearly four years. During this time she also began anchoring for a couple of hours in the morning and would also appear on shows like "Weekend Today" and "Countdown with Keith Olbermann."

In 2007, she was named the official co-anchor on "Weekend Today." She remained in that role until May 2012 after which she announced that she would soon be moving to ABC News. Robach's career with ABC News began with appearances on "Good Morning America" where she would be seen as a correspondent before she became the anchor. She remained there until 2018 and then became the new co-anchor of "20/20." She was later seen as the host of "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" which was aired on ABC. She also started to host "GMA3: What You Need to Know," to focus on a more diverse set of topics.

In 2019, she was embroiled in a scandal that also involved Jeffrey Epstein. A "hot mic" video surfaced online in which Robach was heard discussing how one of her stories was canceled because it was about the billionaire who was a convicted sex offender. In the video, she can be heard describing how her story discussed the allegation against Epstein and Prince Andrew as well as other figures like former President Bill Clinton, and Harvard University professor Alan Dershowitz. She says that her story was never aired due to the royal family finding out about it. After the leak, she said that those statements at the time stemmed from frustration and that her story was not aired because her story did not meet the journalistic standards of ABC.

Robach was born in St.Joseph, Michigan, on February 6, 1973. She grew up in East Lansing, Michigan before her family moved to Missouri. She was married to Tim McIntosh in 1996 but the couple filed for divorce in 2008 after almost 12 years of marriage. They had two daughters together. A year after their divorce she announced that she was getting engaged to Andrew Shue, but in 2020, they revealed that they had separated. Robach is currently in a relationship with her former "GMA3" co-host T.J. Holmes, and they have started their "Amy and T.J. Podcast."

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and revealed that there was another malignant tumor in her body that had spread to her lymph nodes.

