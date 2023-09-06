Name Josh Radnor Networth $30 Million Salary $225,000 Per Episode Annual Income $3 Million + Sources of Income Acting Gender Male DOB Jul 29, 1974 Age 49 Years Old Nationality American Profession Actor, film director, screenwriter

Josh Radnor, an American actor, musician, filmmaker, and author, who gained global recognition as Ted Mosby on the TV show "How I Met Your Mother," boasts of a $30 million net worth. Although the series ended after almost a decade in 2014, Radnor moved ahead toward a diverse range of creative endeavors in his career so far. After winning accolades for acting at school, Radnor bagged the lead role for a TV show "Off Centre" in 2001, but was replaced after shooting only for a pilot episode that was never aired. Before his big break on TV, he had done minor roles in films such as "Not Another Teen Movie."

While he was enjoying TV stardom for "How I Met Your Mother," the big screen provided Radnor with his first shot at direction with "Happythankyoumoreplease" in 2010, followed by "Liberal Arts." As an actor, he has also appeared in Amazon's TV show "Hunters."

Josh Radnor attends the "Rise" New York premiere at Landmark Theatre on March 7, 2018 in New York City/Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Radnor's income primarily comes from his acting career marked with diverse roles in television, film, and theater. His foray into direction has also supplemented his income, which includes earnings from musical endeavors as a member of the indie-folk duo Radnor and Lee.

During his stint on "How I Met Your Mother," Radnor's salary per episode reached an impressive $225,000. At the peak of the show's popularity, he was earning approximately $5 million per season, which now accounts for a substantial portion of his net worth.

When it comes to personal assets, in January 2020, Radnor purchased a $3 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, adding a significant investment to his portfolio.

Earnings growth by the year

Year Earnings 2005 $225,000 2010 $225,000 2012 $2 million 2020 $3 million 2023 $30 million

Platform Followers Instagram 981,000 Followers Facebook 560,000 followers Twitter 577,600 Followers

Born on July 29, 1974, in Columbus, Ohio, Radnor graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in drama from Kenyon College. He honed his skills at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Master of Fine Arts in acting in 1999. He has had past relationships with Minka Kelly and Lindsay Price but never exchanged vows, and has expressed concerns regarding marriage.

Josh Radnor attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City/Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Apart from a widespread fan following, "How I Met Your Mother" also received 10 Emmy Awards, while Radnor played a key role in the show.

What is Josh Radnor's most famous role?

Josh Radnor is best known for his portrayal of Ted Mosby in the popular TV series "How I Met Your Mother."

Apart from acting, what are Josh Radnor's other creative pursuits?

Radnor is also a filmmaker who has directed two independent films and co-is founder of the indie-folk musical duo Radnor and Lee.

Has Josh Radnor been involved in real estate ventures?

Radnor purchased a $3 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, in January 2020.

