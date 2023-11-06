Name Jordan Peterson Net Worth $8 million Date of Birth June 12, 1962 Age 61 years Gender Male Profession Professor, psychologist, author, YouTube personality, podcaster Nationality Canada

Also Read: What Is Designer Marc Jacobs' Net Worth?

Jordan Peterson, a renowned Canadian clinical psychologist, author, and outspoken social commentator, has amassed a significant fortune. Peterson's controversial views and impactful contributions to public discourse have not only established him as a prominent figure but have also substantially added to his $8 million net worth.

Jordan Peterson addresses students at The Cambridge Union on November 02, 2018, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Williamson

A large portion of Peterson's income comes from his role as a professor at the University of Toronto and previous academic positions at prestigious institutions like McGill University and Harvard University. This allows him to engage in intellectual pursuits while teaching and mentoring students.

In addition to his academic career, Peterson has earned a considerable income through speaking engagements. It is reported that he commands a fee of approximately $35,000 per talk. His ability to articulate his views on various topics has made him a sought-after speaker, both in academic settings and at public events.

Additionally, Peterson is the mastermind behind the Self Authoring Suite, a writing therapy program designed to help individuals improve their lives by setting and achieving goals, enhancing self-awareness, and fostering personal development. This entrepreneurial endeavor not only serves as a source of income but also aligns with his passion for self-improvement and psychological well-being.

Also Read: Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Triggered the FTX Crash With a Single Tweet; Here's His Net Worth

Jordan Peterson, his wife Tammy, and his entourage arrive at Perth Airport on November 28, 2022, in Perth, Australia | Getty Images | Photo by Faith Moran

Also Read: From 'The O'Reilly Factor' to Literary Success; What Is Bill O'Reilly's Net Worth?

Through social media, the speaker has engaged with millions of viewers and followers over the years. In 2013, he created the YouTube channel "JordanPetersonVideos" and started sharing recordings of his lectures, interviews, and speaking engagements. As his channel evolved, he expanded to cover topics like "Tragedy vs Evil" and "Psychology as a career." By January 2021, the channel had amassed over 3.4 million subscribers and more than 200 million views.

With growing support from his audience, Peterson was able to hire a production team to film his psychology lectures at the University of Toronto and initiate various projects. By May 2018, his Patreon donations increased significantly, reaching over $80,000 monthly. These funds allowed him to explore a variety of content, including interviews, live Q&A sessions, and lecture series. However, Peterson's association with Patreon was disrupted in January 2019 when he publicly protested the platform's controversial banning of another content creator, Carl Benjamin, leading to the deletion of his Patreon account. Subsequently, Peterson, along with Dave Rubin, announced the development of an alternative social networking and crowdfunding platform called Thinkspot, which was released in a limited beta in 2019.

In June 2022, Peterson's Twitter account was suspended due to alleged violations of the site's "hateful conduct policy." The suspension came after Peterson posted a tweet misgendering and deadnaming transgender actor Elliot Page. He refused to delete the tweet to regain access to his account, and his Twitter presence remained suspended. However, his account was eventually restored in November 2022 after the company was acquired by Elon Musk.

The same year, Peterson signed a content distribution deal with The Daily Wire, a news company. This deal granted The Daily Wire the distribution rights to Peterson's video and podcast library. As part of the agreement, Peterson also committed to producing bonus content and specials featuring guests for the video-on-demand platform DailyWire+. This venture with The Daily Wire further expanded his reach and engagement with audiences across different media platforms.

X 4.8 Million followers Instagram 7.8 Million followers Facebook 2.6 Million followers YouTube 7.52 Million subscribers

Peterson is married to Tammy Roberts, and they have two children together. His daughter, Mikhaila, has followed in her father's footsteps and has a career as a political commentator and podcaster.

In recent years, Peterson faced health challenges, including severe benzodiazepine withdrawal syndrome. After undergoing intensive medical care, he made a recovery and announced his return in June 2020.

Jordan Peterson arrives at Perth Airport on November 28, 2022, in Perth, Australia |Getty Images | Photo by Faith Moran

What were Jordan Peterson's Biblical lectures about?

Jordan Peterson's Biblical lectures explored stories from the Book of Genesis, highlighting essential lessons for personal, social, and cultural stability. He also planned lectures on the Book of Exodus and the Book of Proverbs.

Why was Jordan Peterson's Cambridge University invitation canceled?

Cambridge University withdrew its invitation to Jordan Peterson due to a photo where he posed with someone wearing an "I'm a proud Islamophobe" shirt, conflicting with the university's commitment to an inclusive environment and interfaith dialogue.

How does Jordan Peterson view the crisis of masculinity?

Jordan Peterson believes there's a "crisis of masculinity" caused by efforts to "feminize" men. He emphasizes addressing challenges like loneliness and violence to understand and address issues related to masculinity in today's society.

More from MARKETREALIST

Kim Jong Un's Friend and NBA Icon Dennis Rodman Lost Millions to Legal Trouble; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Peter Sarsgaard's Net Worth?