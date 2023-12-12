Name John Pankow Net Worth $4 million Gender Male Date of Birth April 28, 1954 Age 69 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

John Pankow, the American actor, has reached a cool $4 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth. You might recognize him best as Ira Buchman from the TV show "Mad About You" which aired on NBC from 1993 to 1999 and made a comeback in 2019. He also played Merc Lapidus on Showtime's "Episodes" from 2011 to 2017. With over 50 gigs under his belt, he has starred in movies like "To Live and Die in L.A." (1985), "Batteries Not Included" (1987), "The Object of My Affection" (1998), and "Bride Wars" (2009). Oh, and he's commanded the stage too—in Broadway shows like "Amadeus" (1982–1983), "The Iceman Cometh" (1985), and "Serious Money" (1988).

Actor John Pankow attends the after-party of "The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie" | Photo by Donna Ward | Getty Images

Broadway & films

Back in the day, Pankow's journey into acting took a turn when he became a part of the board of the PBS show, "Great Performances" for an episode called "Life on the Mississippi." Pankow was just visiting a friend in New York City when he got the chance to audition for the gig. After that, he did Off-Broadway shows and performed at the New York Shakespeare Festival. In 1981, he ventured into the film world with "The Chosen" and snagged a recurring spot as Danny Martin on the NBC soap opera, "The Doctors."

The Broadway bug bit him in 1982 when he debuted in the Broadhurst Theatre production of "Amadeus" as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the show became part of a touring production. In the '80s, he made appearances on TV shows like "Miami Vice" (1984), "Search for Tomorrow" (1986), and "Spenser: For Hire" (1987). On the big screen, you might have caught him in flicks like "The Hunger" (1983), "The Secret of My Success" (1987), "Batteries Not Included" (1987), "Monkey Shines" (1988), and "Talk Radio" (1988). Pankow's standout moment came in 1985 when he took on the role of Secret Service Agent John Vukovich in "To Live and Die in L.A." alongside heavyweights like Willem Dafoe, William Petersen, and John Turturro.

Actor John Pankow attends the afterparty for the opening of "Two Unrelated Plays By David Mamet" | Photo by Jemal Countess | Getty Images

"Bride Wars" was a $115 million box office hit

Pankow didn't stick to the big screen; he also made guest appearances on various TV shows, showcasing his talent over the years. In the early '90s, Pankow had a role in the Lifetime series "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd" and appeared in films like "Mortal Thoughts" (1991) and "A Stranger Among Us" (1992). He guest-starred on "Law & Order" in 1992. Then, in 1993, he hit the jackpot, starring as Ira Buchman on "Mad About You" for seven seasons. The show returned in 2019 for an eighth season, and Pankow was in all 12 episodes.

During the mid-'90s, he lent his voice to an animated series and in 1998, starred in "The Object of My Affection." Later, he appeared in films like "Life as a House" (2001) and "Bride Wars" (2009), which was a big hit, making over $115 million at the box office.

John Pankow tied the knot with actress Kristine Sutherland in November 1985. They are now a family of three with their daughter, Eleanore. Sutherland too has worked as Joyce Summers on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She also had a stint in the 1989 Disney film, "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and played Dean McKenzie on the soap opera "One Life to Live."

John Pankow during The 2006 Chiller Theatre's Summer Extravaganza at Crown Plaza Hotel | Photo by Bobby Bank | WireImage | Pexels

John Pankow bagged a Drama-Logue Award in 1985 for his outstanding performance in "The Iceman Cometh" and a Clarence Derwent Award in 1989 for his promising debut in "Aristocrats." Fast forward to 2020, and Pankow and his "Before/During/After" co-stars clinched the Best Ensemble Cast title at the San Diego International Film Festival. Back in the '90s, the "Mad About You" squad, including Pankow, earned Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1995, 1996, 1997, and 1998.

What is John Pankow doing now?

Pankow is currently involved in developing projects for himself in the theater both as an actor and director.

What is John Pankow famous for?

John Pankow is best known for his long-running TV roles on the popular shows "Mad About You" (NBC, 1992-99) and "Episodes" (Showtime, 2011-17).

Is John Pankow related to Jimmy Pankow?

John Pankow is the younger brother of trombone player, songwriter, and brass instrument arranger, James Pankow who is a founding member of the rock band, Chicago.